For years, families and clinicians have observed striking overlaps between chronic Lyme disease and autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Although science still has a long way to go, the parallels are undeniable—and they deserve serious attention. Both Lyme disease and autism can involve neurological, gastrointestinal, immune, and behavioral symptoms. Both conditions are often misunderstood, misdiagnosed, and dismissed. And both require a whole-body, root-cause approach to healing.

As someone who has spent nearly two decades researching neurological dysfunction, immune dysregulation, and gut-brain connection—both professionally and personally as a mother—this topic hits close to home. Today, I want to break down why these two conditions share so many similarities, why proper testing matters, and what holistic treatment strategies can support healing.

The Symptom Overlap: Why Lyme & Autism Look So Similar

Chronic Lyme—especially when caused by multiple tick-borne infections such as Borrelia, Bartonella, Babesia, and Mycoplasma—can cause far more than joint pain and fatigue. In fact, many symptoms significantly overlap with autism:

Neurological symptoms : cognitive delays, sensory processing issues, stimming, motor impairments, seizures

Behavioral symptoms : irritability, anxiety, depression, OCD-like tendencies

Sleep disturbances

Speech and language delays

Gastrointestinal dysfunction : constipation, bloating, leaky gut, food allergies

Immune dysregulation: chronic inflammation, low IgA, autoimmune tendencies

A 2018 study published in Frontiers in Psychiatry found that chronic infection with Borrelia burgdorferi may lead to neuroinflammation, microglial activation, and mitochondrial dysfunction—mechanisms also seen in autism spectrum disorder. Source

Another study from Medical Hypotheses (Bransfield, 2019) estimated that up to 20% of individuals with chronic Lyme disease show autism-like symptoms, and that congenital Lyme may contribute to developmental delays in some children. Source

These findings don’t claim that Lyme causes autism, but they show a significant physiological overlap.