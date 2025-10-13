🚨 WEBINAR TONIGHT! 🚨

The Benefits of Plasmalogen Supplements for Individuals with Autism

Plasmalogens are essential phospholipids that play a critical role in brain health, cellular communication, and protection against oxidative stress. Research by Dr. Dayan Goodenowe and others has shown that individuals with autism often have lower levels of these vital molecules, which can impact cognition, speech, focus, and overall neurological function. Supplementing with targeted plasmalogen precursors, such as those found in ProdromeGLIA®, helps restore healthy brain lipid balance, support mitochondrial function, and enhance neuroplasticity. Many parents and practitioners have reported noticeable improvements in language, attention, emotional regulation, and social engagement when plasmalogen support is incorporated into a comprehensive biomedical protocol. By replenishing what the body is missing, we can help optimize brain performance and promote healing from within.

Closing Thoughts from Warrior Mom

As a mother, practitioner, and advocate, I believe knowledge is power — especially when it comes to healing and protecting our children. The more we understand science, the stronger we become as a community. Tonight’s webinar is another step toward uncovering the truth, sharing wisdom, and empowering families to make informed choices.

Together, we are rewriting the future of health — one discovery, one conversation, and one act of courage at a time.

