Mark your calendars for April 11-13, 2025, as we gather at the Autism Health Summit in San Diego, CA, to discuss groundbreaking research, holistic interventions, and innovative therapies for Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). This event is designed for parents, caregivers, professionals, and individuals who are seeking answers, solutions, and a supportive community dedicated to improving the lives of those affected by autism.

What to Expect at the Autism Health Summit

The Autism Health Summit will feature in-depth discussions on crucial topics that impact individuals with autism. Each session is designed to provide actionable insights, cutting-edge research, and innovative therapies to improve quality of life.

The Autism Health Summit is more than just a conference, it’s a movement to educate, empower, and connect families, practitioners, and researchers dedicated to addressing the root causes of autism and advancing innovative treatments. This year’s event will feature a dynamic lineup of experts covering a wide range of crucial topics, including:

Autism and Lyme Disease – Many children with autism also suffer from Lyme disease and co-infections, which can exacerbate neurological symptoms. Experts will discuss proper diagnostic methods, treatment protocols, and how Lyme disease contributes to immune dysfunction in ASD.

SPELLERS (Spell to Communicate) – This groundbreaking method allows non-speaking individuals with autism to express their thoughts and engage in meaningful conversations. Experts will share real-life success stories and guide parents on how to implement this communication technique.

Benefits of Hydrogen Water – Hydrogen-rich water has been shown to combat oxidative stress, reduce inflammation, and improve cognitive function. Learn how this simple yet effective therapy can support overall wellness in individuals with autism.

Immunology and Autism – Many children with autism experience chronic immune dysregulation, leading to inflammation and gut issues. Experts will explore the latest findings in immunology, autoimmunity and how addressing immune dysfunction can lead to significant improvements.

Holistic BioRegenerative Medical Approaches – Learn about groundbreaking regenerative medicine therapies, including peptide therapy, EEBO, exosome therapy, and biofeedback, which is helping individuals with autism recover and thrive.

The Science of Energy Healing – Explore the role of frequency-based healing, BEMER therapy, and other energy medicine modalities in supporting neurological function and emotional well-being in individuals with autism.

Neuro-Immune Medicine – This session will focus on the intricate relationship between the nervous and immune systems, highlighting cutting-edge treatments that regulate neuroinflammation and support neurological health.

Mesenchymal Stem Cell Therapy – Stem cell therapy is revolutionizing autism treatment by reducing inflammation, promoting cellular repair, and supporting brain function. Learn from experts about the latest advancements and success stories for Renewal Umbilical Cord Mesenchymal Stem Cell Therapy.

Addressing Underlying Conditions Associated with Autism – Autism is often linked to gut imbalances, mitochondrial dysfunction, heavy metal toxicity, and more. This session will focus on how identifying and addressing these underlying issues can lead to improvement.

Determinants of Autism – Autism is influenced by both genetic predisposition and environmental triggers. Learn how factors such as prenatal exposure, toxins, and epigenetics contribute to ASD and how to mitigate risks.

The Dangers of Modern Medicine & Autism – Conventional medicine often overlooks the root causes of autism. This session will highlight pharmaceutical risks, vaccine injuries, and alternative treatment options that prioritize holistic healing.

Special Needs Trusts – Families need proper legal and financial planning to ensure long-term care and security for their loved ones with autism. Experts will guide attendees through setting up special needs trusts and estate planning.

Mitochondrial Disorder and Autism – Mitochondrial dysfunction is a common but often overlooked factor in autism. Learn how supporting cellular energy production can lead to improvements in cognition, motor function, and overall health.

Nutrition and Autism – Diet plays a fundamental role in autism management. This session will cover how eliminating inflammatory foods and incorporating nutrient-dense, brain-supportive diets can help individuals with autism thrive.

PANS/PANDAS – These immune-triggered disorders can cause sudden and severe behavioral changes in children. Experts will discuss diagnostic criteria, effective treatment protocols, and strategies for managing symptoms.

Headlining Speakers

We are honored to welcome two of the most influential voices in health and medical freedom:

Dr. Peter McCullough – A leading cardiologist and advocate for medical truth.

Del Bigtree – Investigative journalist and producer of Vaxxed, renowned for exposing critical issues in modern medicine.

These speakers, along with other top experts in holistic and functional medicine, will provide insights and practical strategies that can be applied immediately to help individuals with autism thrive.

Supporting Families Through Autism Health Inc.

The Autism Health Summit is hosted by Autism Health Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to funding scholarships for parents, caregivers, and professionals impacted by Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). Our mission is to make life-changing education and therapies accessible to all families, regardless of financial circumstances.

Your participation and support help us provide essential resources, educational opportunities, and funding for families in need. If you are a low-income family in need of a scholarship to attend the conference, click HERE to apply.

Join Us in San Diego!

The 2025 Autism Health Summit will be an unforgettable experience, filled with expert knowledge, networking opportunities, and actionable steps to support the autism community. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to connect with leading professionals and like-minded families dedicated to healing and hope. We are also proud to offer CME (Continuing Medical Education) credits for medical professionals and therapists attending the summit, ensuring that they gain valuable knowledge while earning professional development credits.

🔹 For more information and to register, visit: www.AHSconference.com Use promo code AHS50 to receive $50 off your ticket at checkout.

🔹 Learn more about our nonprofit mission at www.AutismHealth.com

Together, we can change lives and create a future filled with possibility and empowerment. We look forward to seeing you in San Diego!