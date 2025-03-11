We are excited to invite you to the upcoming Autism Health Summit, happening April 11-13, 2025, at the Town and Country Resort in San Diego, CA! Hosted by Autism Health Inc., this transformative event is designed to educate, empower, and connect families, healthcare professionals, and advocates seeking real solutions for alternative care.

What to Expect

This year's summit will feature an impressive lineup of renowned experts, including:

Del Bigtree – Award-winning journalist and founder of The Highwire

Dr. Peter McCullough – Renowned cardiologist and researcher

Dr. Sabine Hazan – Gut microbiome researcher

Dr. Brian Hooker – Scientist and autism researcher

Dr. Theoharis Theoharides – Neuro-Immune Medicine

We’re also proud to provide CME credits for healthcare professionals attending the summit, ensuring they gain practical insights and strategies to improve autism care in clinical settings.

Special Offer – Save $50 on Registration!

For a limited time, use promo code AHS50 to save $50 off your in-person ticket. Don’t wait… register today at AHSconference.com before prices go up!

The Autism Health Summit is proudly hosted by Autism Health Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to funding scholarships for families seeking autism health solutions. Your participation directly supports our mission to provide education, resources, and hope to families in need.

We can’t wait to see you in San Diego for this unforgettable event!

Warm regards,

Tracy Slepcevic

Founder & President

Autism Health Inc.

P: (855) 898-1986

www.AutismHealth.com