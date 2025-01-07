The Autism Health Summit is back, and we couldn’t be more excited to invite you to this transformative event! Taking place at the beautiful Town & Country Resort in San Diego, California, from April 11-13, 2025, this year’s summit promises to be a gathering of world-class experts, passionate advocates, and a supportive community all focused on addressing the underlying conditions of autism and other related disorders. Additionally, Continuing Medical Education (CME) credits will be available for professionals attending the summit.

Autism Health Inc., the 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization behind this event, is dedicated to supporting families impacted by autism through education and training. By hosting conferences, offering specialized training, and providing parent coaching, we assist caregivers in developing practical strategies to nurture growth and independence for their loved ones. Learn more about their mission at www.AutismHealth.com.

Special Promotion: 25% Off Tickets Until January 15th

To make this incredible experience accessible, we’re offering an exclusive promotion: Get 25% off your tickets when you use the promo code Holiday25 at checkout. Don’t miss this chance to save and secure your spot at the year’s most impactful event. Visit www.ahsconference.com for tickets and details.

A Lineup of Renowned Speakers

This year’s summit features an exceptional lineup of speakers, including:

Del Bigtree : Investigative journalist and founder of the Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) and The Highwire.

Dr. Peter McCullough : Renowned cardiologist and expert on integrative approaches to health.

Dr. Brian Hooker : Biochemical engineer and a leading researcher on environmental and medical factors affecting autism.

Dr. Sabine Hazan : Gastroenterologist specializing in the gut microbiome and its impact on health. www.microbiomeresearchfoundation.org

Dr. James Neuenschwander : Integrative medicine pioneer focused on addressing chronic illnesses and developmental conditions.

Dr. Joshua Berka : Expert in functional medicine and cutting-edge therapies and serves as the lead scientist for BEMER Group.

Dr. Phillip Yoo: Platinum Sponsor from Laser Regenerative Medicine (laseregenmed.com); a Joint Pain & Neuropathy specialist who established the 21st Century Laser Stem Cell Pain & Regenerative Medicine Institute.

And many more! This diverse group of professionals will share groundbreaking insights, practical tools, and inspiring stories to empower attendees with actionable knowledge.

What to Expect at the Summit

The Autism Health Summit is more than just a conference; it’s a movement. Over three days, attendees will have the opportunity to:

Learn : Gain insights from leading experts in autism research, integrative medicine, and family advocacy.

Connect : Meet like-minded individuals, including parents, caregivers, and professionals dedicated to making a difference.

Explore: Discover the latest therapies, resources, and tools designed to address the underlying conditions of autism.

Venue and Accommodation

The summit will be held at the stunning Town & Country Resort in San Diego, offering the perfect blend of comfort and elegance. We’ve secured a special room block for attendees. Reserve your room today at https://bit.ly/ahs_roomblock to ensure you’re right at the heart of the action.

Why You Should Attend

Whether you’re a parent looking for answers, a professional seeking to expand your knowledge, or an advocate passionate about making a difference, the Autism Health Summit is for you. This event is a unique opportunity to:

Connect with experts who understand the complexities of autism.

Access practical solutions that can transform lives.

Join a community that shares your journey and supports your goals.

Act Now!

The clock is ticking on this special promotion. Use promo code Holiday25 by January 15th to receive 25% off your tickets. Don’t wait! Secure your spot today and be part of this life-changing event.

For tickets and more details, visit www.ahsconference.com. We can’t wait to see you in San Diego this April!