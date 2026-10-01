For most people, the very idea of urine therapy immediately produces one reaction: Gross.

We have been taught our entire lives that urine is simply waste, something the body has rejected and therefore something that should be flushed away as quickly as possible. But what if that description is incomplete?

After a fascinating conversation with my friend Dr. Ed Group, I began looking more deeply into urotherapy, also known as urine therapy or auto urine therapy, and what I discovered was quite interesting. This practice has a long and fascinating history, but what really caught my attention is what modern science is discovering about urine itself. Far from being composed solely of useless waste, urine contains an extraordinary collection of biologically interesting substances, some of which are already being studied or utilized in modern medicine. Dr. Group’s Resource Website

To learn more about the benefits of Urotherapy from Dr. Group, watch his YouTube video here.

Researchers have identified thousands of metabolites in human urine. Scientists can isolate stem (progenitor) cells from urine. Urinary extracellular vesicles contain proteins, lipids, and genetic material. Urea has established medical applications, and urokinase is involved in the body’s fibrinolytic system.

This information certainly raises a more interesting question than simply dismissing urine as useless waste:

What exactly are our bodies excreting and could some of those substances have biological or therapeutic value?

Urotherapy Is Not a New Idea

Long before laboratories could identify proteins, hormones, metabolites, RNA or extracellular vesicles, urine was used therapeutically in various cultures.

In India, auto-urine therapy is frequently associated with Shivambu, which appears in traditional Indian yogic literature, including writings associated with the Damar Tantra. A related practice called Amaroli also appears within Indian yogic traditions.

Traditional claims surrounding these practices include rejuvenation, longevity, healing viruses, and resistance to disease. Historical use does not prove clinical effectiveness, but it becomes interesting when we compare ancient observations with what modern laboratories are discovering about urine.

Ancient medical traditions contained ideas that proved insightful and others that did not survive scientific investigation… shocker!

Urine Is More Than Just “Toxic Waste”

The kidneys are extraordinary organs. According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, healthy kidneys continually filter the blood. The glomeruli allow water and smaller molecules to enter the renal tubules while blood cells and most large proteins remain in circulation. The tubules then return almost all of the filtered water, along with many minerals and nutrients the body needs. The remaining fluid and waste eventually become urine.

Reference: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, Your Kidneys & How They Work

Urine absolutely contains substances the body is eliminating. But excreted does not necessarily mean poisonous or biologically useless.

That distinction becomes important when we actually examine what researchers have discovered inside urine.

Thousands of Compounds Have Been Identified in Human Urine

One of the most fascinating investigations is The Human Urine Metabolome.

Researchers reported at least 3,079 detectable metabolites in human urine and quantified approximately 1,350 of them. These represented numerous chemical classes and included compounds originating from normal metabolism, diet, medications, microbes, cosmetics, and environmental exposures.

Scientific study: Bouatra S, et al. The Human Urine Metabolome. PLOS ONE. 2013.

Think about that. What we casually call waste is actually an extraordinarily complicated biochemical snapshot of what is occurring inside the human body.

There is also an economic question worth considering. The pharmaceutical industry is built largely around developing, patenting and selling medications and other therapies. If researchers were to discover that some of the body’s own naturally produced compounds could be harnessed inexpensively to support healing, regeneration or immune regulation, those discoveries could potentially challenge parts of that business model. That does not prove that pharmaceutical companies are deliberately suppressing urotherapy, but it does raise an important question about research incentives: How much investment will there be in studying a therapy or biological mechanism that is difficult to patent and that the human body may already produce on its own?

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