Warrior Mom

Warrior Mom

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nancy knox-bierman's avatar
nancy knox-bierman
6d

I think we all know the answer. The business model requires lifetime consumers.

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Mike Sweeney's avatar
Mike Sweeney
6dEdited

And in my opinion, reverse the 1986 Vaccine Act (liability shield) and that will get us 80% of the way to reversing the Autism epidemic.

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