America does not have a shortage of medical spending. We have a shortage of health.

In 2024, the United States spent approximately $5.3 trillion on healthcare, about $15,474 for every person in the country. Yet chronic illness continues to rise, millions of Americans struggle to access consistent primary care, and families are increasingly questioning whether our healthcare system is truly designed to keep people healthy.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, roughly 90 percent of the nation’s annual healthcare expenditures are associated with people living with chronic and mental health conditions. Source

That should force us to ask an uncomfortable question: is our healthcare system built to prevent disease, or to manage people after they become sick?

This is not an attack on doctors, nurses, hospitals, or the dedicated professionals working within the system. Most healthcare providers enter medicine because they genuinely want to help people. The problem is larger than any individual provider. It is a system of reimbursement, incentives, medical education, insurance policy, time constraints, and institutional priorities that often makes it easier to pay for a prescription, procedure, or hospitalization than for the sustained work required to prevent disease.

We Spend More But Are We Healthier?

The United States spends more on healthcare than any other nation, both per person and as a share of its economy. Hospital spending reached $1.6 trillion in 2024. Physician and clinical services accounted for more than $1.1 trillion, while retail prescription drug spending reached approximately $467 billion. Source

These services are often necessary and lifesaving. We need hospitals, medications, surgeries, specialists, and emergency care. But spending more money treating illness does not necessarily mean we are creating better health.

In 2023, approximately 194 million American adults reported having at least one chronic health condition. More than half reported living with two or more. Chronic illness is not limited to older Americans; the prevalence among young adults rose significantly between 2013 and 2023. Source

We are becoming better at managing disease once it appears but we are not doing enough to ask why so many people are becoming sick in the first place.

The System Responds After the Fire Starts

Imagine a house repeatedly catching fire. Each time, firefighters arrive with better equipment and new technology that helps contain the damage. All of that is valuable. But eventually, someone must ask why the house keeps catching fire. Is the wiring defective? Is there a gas leak? Is a preventable hazard being ignored?

Our healthcare system often works the same way. It responds once blood sugar is elevated, blood pressure is uncontrolled, autoimmune symptoms have progressed, or heart disease has advanced. The patient then receives medications, referrals, imaging, and ongoing monitoring. What’s often missing is the time, support, and reimbursement needed to address what contributed to the illness long before it became a diagnosis, factors like:

Poor nutrition and limited access to nutritious food

Sedentary lifestyles and chronic stress

Inadequate sleep

Environmental and occupational exposures

Social isolation and substance use

Metabolic dysfunction

Lack of consistent primary care and delayed diagnosis

Poverty, unstable housing, and genetic vulnerability

Not every disease can be prevented. Genetics, infections, aging, and injuries all matter, and prevention should never become a way to blame patients for becoming ill. But we cannot ignore that many chronic conditions can be prevented, delayed, or better managed when people receive meaningful support before a crisis develops.

Why Prevention Struggles to Compete

The imbalance begins with how healthcare is financed. Under traditional fee-for-service payment, providers are generally paid for appointments, tests, procedures, and treatments. The more services delivered, the more revenue the system generates.

Preventing a hospitalization, reducing a patient’s exposure to harmful substances, or spending an hour discussing nutrition and lifestyle rarely generates comparable reimbursement. A physician may know a patient needs real support with diet, stress, sleep, or environmental health, but a short appointment may leave time only to review symptoms, order tests, renew prescriptions, and move to the next patient. This is not necessarily because the doctor doesn’t care. The system often doesn’t give the doctor enough time.

Primary Care Is the Foundation and We Underinvest In It

Primary care is where prevention should begin. A strong primary-care relationship creates opportunities to catch risks early, monitor changes over time, coordinate specialists, and help patients make informed decisions before conditions become emergencies.

Yet the United States dedicates a small share of its healthcare spending to primary care. The Commonwealth Fund found the U.S. spent approximately 4.7% of total healthcare expenditures on primary care in 2021, compared with an average of roughly 14% among other high-income countries. Source

At the same time, HRSA’s National Center for Health Workforce Analysis projects a national shortage of more than 70,000 primary-care physicians by 2038. We cannot claim to prioritize prevention while weakening the part of medicine most responsible for providing it. Source

Insurance Often Covers the Consequence, Not the Cause

Many patients encounter a frustrating contradiction. Insurance may cover medications for diabetes but offer limited access to intensive nutrition counseling. It may pay for surgery after years of disease progression but provide little support for the interventions that could have reduced the risk of reaching that point. It may reimburse a screening but not the ongoing coaching needed to act on the results, or a medical appointment but not the transportation, childcare, or work-schedule barriers that keep a patient from following the treatment plan.

True prevention requires more than telling people to eat better, move more, and sleep well. People need access, education, time, affordable options, and practical support.

The Business of Chronic Disease

We must also acknowledge the economic reality surrounding chronic illness. Hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, insurers, device manufacturers, and food companies all operate within an enormous healthcare economy. That does not mean every company is intentionally trying to keep people sick, but financial incentives shape institutional behavior. When billions of dollars flow through ongoing disease management while prevention remains fragmented and underfunded, the system will naturally build more infrastructure around treatment than around eliminating the conditions that create demand for it.

A healthcare system should be rewarded financially when patients become healthier, not only when more services are delivered.

Prevention Is More Than a Checklist

Public-health discussions sometimes define prevention too narrowly, as if it begins and ends with screenings, exams, and immunization schedules. Real prevention has to ask harder questions. What is in our food? What chemicals are children and pregnant women routinely exposed to? Are endocrine-disrupting substances adequately studied and regulated? Are communities exposed to contaminated air, water, or soil? Why are metabolic disorders appearing at younger ages? And when it comes to vaccines specifically, are parents given full, transparent safety data and genuine informed consent, or are they handed a schedule and told not to ask questions? Independent scientists should have real access to vaccine safety data, not just the institutions that develop and promote them.

A serious prevention strategy cannot focus only on individual behavior while ignoring the commercial, environmental, occupational, and social forces that shape health. Personal responsibility matters. So does institutional responsibility, and that includes transparency about what we’re exposing our children to and why.

What This Means for Autism Families

Families impacted by autism often understand the limits of a symptom-management model better than most. Parents move from one specialist to another while gastrointestinal problems, severe sleep disturbances, seizures, nutritional deficiencies, chronic pain, pre-genetics, and immune dysfunction remain fragmented across providers. Too often, behaviors are treated as simply “part of autism” without investigating whether the individual is in pain, unable to sleep, or reacting to something treatable.

Individuals with autism deserve the same comprehensive medical investigation and preventive care as everyone else. A diagnosis should not be a reason to stop asking questions. We need a system that looks at the whole person, listens to caregivers, and identifies co-occurring conditions early.

What Would a Prevention-Focused System Look Like?

Transforming healthcare will require more than encouraging people to make better choices. The incentives themselves must change.

Reward outcomes, not volume. Payment models should reward early intervention, better disease control, and fewer preventable hospitalizations, giving providers enough time to actually understand their patients. Value-based care must be designed carefully so patients are never denied necessary treatment to cut costs, but it can help move the system away from paying primarily for volume. Rebuild primary care. This means better reimbursement, less administrative burden, a larger workforce, and integrating nutrition, behavioral health, and care coordination into routine practice. Cover evidence-based lifestyle and nutrition services. Insurance should meaningfully cover qualified nutrition counseling, diabetes-prevention programs, sleep support, and other evidence-based approaches, based on proof of benefit rather than on whether the intervention involves a drug or procedure. Invest in environmental-health research. We need better research into cumulative exposures, chemical mixtures, vulnerable developmental windows, and occupational and environmental risks, with data that’s transparent and accessible to independent researchers. Remove financial barriers to early care. High deductibles, narrow provider networks, and long waiting lists can turn manageable problems into medical crises. Support families and caregivers. Respite care, caregiver training, and flexible employment policies improve outcomes for entire families, not just patients. Measure health, not just healthcare activity. Success shouldn’t be counted in appointments, prescriptions, or filled hospital beds. It should be measured in better metabolic health, fewer preventable complications, better sleep, less pain, and longer, healthier lives.

Signs of Change

There are encouraging signs that policymakers are beginning to recognize the problem. CMS recently launched the ACCESS model, a 10-year, voluntary payment model that ties reimbursement to measurable outcomes for common chronic conditions like high blood pressure, diabetes, chronic pain, and depression, rather than to the volume of services delivered. The broader MAHA movement has also forced a long-overdue national conversation about food, metabolic health, environmental exposures, and prevention. Source

But slogans are not enough. We must evaluate whether new programs produce measurable improvements, remain accessible to ordinary families, and genuinely shift resources upstream. A prevention initiative should not become another layer of bureaucracy. It should result in healthier people.

The Question We Must Answer

America has some of the most advanced medical technology in the world. We can perform extraordinary surgeries, develop lifesaving medications, and respond to complex emergencies. We should be proud of that. But a truly successful healthcare system must do more than rescue people after they become seriously ill. It must investigate root causes without abandoning effective treatment. It must recognize that nutrition, environment, behavior, genetics, community, and medical care all shape health. And it must reward doctors for helping patients improve, not simply for delivering more billable services.

The question is not whether America should choose treatment or prevention. We need both. The real question is whether we are willing to build a system in which prevention receives the same urgency, funding, and institutional support that we give to disease management.

Because the most expensive healthcare system in the world should also be producing one of the healthiest populations. Right now, it is not.

From One Warrior Parent to Another

I entered this conversation as a mother searching for answers for her child. That journey taught me that health is rarely as simple as treating one symptom or writing one prescription. Families need physicians who listen, researchers who ask difficult questions, and a healthcare system that values prevention as much as intervention.

We should never dismiss lifesaving medicine or shame anyone for needing treatment. But we should also refuse to accept a future in which chronic disease is considered inevitable and lifelong management is our only answer.

Our children deserve better. Our families deserve better. And our healthcare professionals deserve a system that gives them the time and tools to help people become truly healthier.

Until next time,

With gratitude,

Tracy Slepcevic

Founder & President, Autism Health Inc.

Bestselling Author of Warrior Mom: A Mother’s Journey in Healing Her Son with Autism

Member of the Interagency Autism Coordinating Committee (IACC)

www.WarriorMom.com | www.AutismHealth.com | www.PurHealth.com

Join Us This Saturday for a Free Webinar on The Gut Microbiome and Immune Health with Dr. Basima Williams

This ties directly into the prevention conversation: our next Monthly Webinar features Dr. Basima Williams on Understanding the Impact of the Gut Microbiome on the Immune System, this Saturday, July 25th at 9 AM PST / 12 PM EST. Dr. Williams will break down how gut health shapes immune function and why it matters so much for our families. It’s free to attend, but you must register in advance.

Register HERE to save your spot.