On Tuesday, April 28, the Interagency Autism Coordinating Committee convened its first meeting of 2026 under the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. This meeting marked the beginning of a new chapter, bringing together 20 newly appointed public members, alongside federal representatives, to help guide national priorities in autism research, services, and policy.

The meeting was publicly accessible, and a full recording has now been made available for transparency and public review.

Opening the Conversation

The meeting began with introductions from public members, each sharing their background and outlining their top priorities. This was followed by introductions from federal representatives across various HHS agencies.

In my introduction, I briefly shared my personal journey as a mother navigating autism with my son, along with my professional background as an integrative health practitioner and advocate. I outlined two primary priorities:

• Expanding access to a more comprehensive model of care… one that addresses underlying medical conditions and is covered by insurance

• Examining the increasing prevalence of autism, particularly cases involving regression, and exploring contributing environmental factors

These priorities reflect what so many families across the country are experiencing in real time.

Public Comment: A Critical Component

The public comment period included several speakers, among them Aaron Siri, who spoke on issues related to medical safety and accountability.

Following public comments, IACC members were given the opportunity to respond. During this portion of the meeting, I emphasized the importance of continued research into health outcomes and environmental contributors associated with autism. I also highlighted the need for rigorous, transparent, and published research study on vaccinated children vs. unvaccinated children that can help inform public health decisions and build trust. I also discussed the study that was conducted out of Henry Ford Medical Center in Michigan and the significance in health issues between the vaccinated group vs. the unvaccinated group, but Henry Ford refused to publish the study. You can find more information on this study at www.aninconvenientstudy.com, which is a documentary produced by Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN).

Policy Recommendations to HHS

A significant portion of the meeting focused on reviewing and discussing recommendations to HHS. These recommendations were developed to address critical gaps in care, safety, and research.

1. Strengthening EPSDT and Clinical Guidance

The committee recommended that HHS direct the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to clarify Early and Periodic Screening, Diagnostic, and Treatment (EPSDT) requirements for children with autism. This includes ensuring comprehensive screening for co-occurring medical conditions and improving clinical training through the Health Resources and Services Administration.

2. Establishing a Definition for Profound Autism

The recommendation calls for adopting a standardized designation for “profound autism,” based on functional criteria such as minimal speech and the need for continuous supervision. This population remains significantly underrepresented in research despite having the highest support needs.

3. Addressing Wandering and Elopement Safety

The committee urged HHS to coordinate with federal partners, including FEMA and the Department of Justice, to better utilize existing emergency alert systems for individuals with autism who wander or elope. This recommendation focuses on improving response times and preventing tragic outcomes.

4. Interagency Implementation Directive

To ensure accountability, the committee recommended that HHS issue a formal directive outlining how these recommendations would be implemented across agencies, with timelines and follow-up reporting.

A Moment That Matters: Safety Cannot Wait

One of the most emotional and important discussions was centered around safety, specifically wandering and elopement.

As a parent, I shared my personal experience of my son Noah going missing for nearly two hours while in the care of an after-school program. No authorities were notified. No urgency was demonstrated, and we (his parents) were never even notified. That experience stays with you forever.

This is not an isolated issue. It is a known and documented risk in the autism community, with real consequences.

While there was discussion among some federal representatives about reviewing these recommendations internally, the urgency expressed by public members reflected the seriousness of the issue. Safety is not theoretical… it is immediate, and it impacts families every day.

You would expect that implementing safety protocols for wandering and elopement would be a clear priority for HHS. However, one particular federal representative indicated that this recommendation requires further discussion within her department. This raises an important question: given the well-documented risks and fatalities associated with elopement in individuals with autism, what additional deliberation is needed before action is taken?! This issue was previously raised during a 2011 IACC meeting, yet meaningful progress has remained limited. During the discussion, I asked whether we are once again facing a prolonged delay in addressing a critical safety concern. For families like mine, this is not theoretical… it is an urgent matter that demands timely and decisive action.

Voting and Process

The agenda clearly indicated that a vote would take place on these recommendations. While some federal members stated that they needed additional time to review the proposals within their respective departments, several federal members engaged constructively and ultimately aligned with the priorities being put forward. Their willingness to cross traditional lines and support these recommendations was both notable and appreciated. This moment highlighted the need for continued alignment on process, expectations, and timely decision-making as we work toward meaningful progress and change.

Public and federal members proceeded with a vote, reaching majority vote on the recommendations. It is important to note that the IACC serves in an advisory capacity, and our role is to provide informed guidance to HHS, not to enact policy directly. This does not mean that the recommendations will be implemented.

Formation of Working Groups

To support ongoing progress, the committee voted to establish three working groups:

• Communication and Safety

• Research and Medical Care

• Lifespan Supports

These groups will focus on developing recommendations and advancing discussions in key priority areas.

Public and Federal Perspectives

A topic raised during the meeting was the importance of strong collaboration between public and federal members. As with any advisory body, differing perspectives are part of the process. Constructive dialogue and mutual respect are essential to moving forward in a way that benefits the autism community, but I personally felt there was a divide.

Addressing Public Narratives

Following the meeting, some external commentary, including statements from the Autistic Self Advocacy Network, raised concerns about the process stating that they were “ALARMED by IACCs process without public input.”

It is important to clarify that public participation was part of the meeting structure. Individuals had the opportunity to apply to provide public comment, and those voices were included. Transparency and public engagement remain central to the IACC process and the current committee.

Moving Forward

This first meeting of 2026 made one thing clear: the issues facing the autism community are complex, urgent, and deeply personal for many of us at the table.

There will be three IACC meetings each year, and this committee is committed to continuing the work, bringing forward recommendations, asking hard questions, and advocating for meaningful progress.

A Closing Message from Warrior Mom

I don’t sit at this table just as a professional. I sit here as a mother.

A mother who has lived the fear, the uncertainty, and the fight for answers. A mother who has seen firsthand the gaps in care, the lack of urgency around safety, and the challenges families face every single day.

But I also sit here with hope.

Hope that by showing up, speaking truthfully, and working together, we can create change that truly supports our children… not just in words, but in action.

We will continue to ask the hard questions.

We will continue to advocate for safety, care, and accountability.

And we will continue to be a voice for those who need it most.

This work matters. And we are just getting started.

— Tracy Slepcevic, “Warrior Mom”

President & Founder of Autism Health Inc.

www.AutismHealth.com | www.WarriorMom.com | www.AHSconference.com