Dear Friends and Subscribers,

As the storm clouds gather, I write to you with a heavy heart but steadfast hope. The monstrous Hurricane Melissa — now confirmed as a Category 5 hurricane — is bearing down on the beautiful island of Jamaica. Manistee News Advocate+2The Weather Channel+2

This is no ordinary storm. Authorities are declaring it one of the most powerful hurricanes in the island’s history. WTAE+1 Its sustained winds, immense size, and slow crawl mean that communities across Jamaica face truly catastrophic threats: massive storm surges of up to 13 feet, torrents of rainfall that could exceed 30–40 inches, and landslides and flooding in the mountainous regions. The Weather Channel+2The Weather Channel+2

And this storm is not just about nature’s wrath—it is a call to action for all of us.

My Husband, Steve Slepcevic, Is There Now

Many of you may know my husband, Steve Slepcevic, Founder & CEO of Strategic Response Partners (SRP). He has spent more than three decades responding to hurricanes, wildfires, earthquakes, and disaster-scale infrastructure failures around the world.

Right now, Steve is in Jamaica, working alongside local leadership, critical facilities, and community partners ahead of Melissa’s impact — assessing risk, fortifying emergency plans, maintaining communication channels, and positioning for rapid recovery operations once the storm clears.

His work is dangerous. It is emotionally heavy. It matters more than most people will ever see.

I ask you to pray for his safety — and for the strength, peace, and protection of every Jamaican citizen bracing for the hours ahead.

What Strategic Response Partners Does

Unlike government-run emergency agencies, Strategic Response Partners is a business specializing in:

disaster planning

emergency logistics

business continuity

property recovery

community stabilization

complex multi-agency coordination

Their mission is simple: when everything goes wrong, they restore order.

You can learn more at: www.srp24.com

As we speak, SRP is preparing for:

debris clearance

critical infrastructure assessment

restoring business operations

property damage analysis

emergency response

life-supporting logistics

Jamaica will need every ounce of it.

Why Your Support Matters

When the winds die down, a new storm begins:

collapsed roofs

flooded homes

contaminated water supplies

lost livelihoods

families displaced for weeks or months

Recovery is slow. Resources run thin. And many communities do not have the financial means to recover alone.

Your support allows SRP to:

mobilize faster

transport critical supplies

support vulnerable communities

bring in specialized labor and equipment

aid families who cannot afford recovery services

This is a direct, on-the-ground impact.

Donate to Support Recovery Efforts

If you feel called to help, please consider a gift to support SRP’s emergency mobilization:

https://www.givesendgo.com/SRP

Every donation, large or small, helps someone rebuild their life.

How You Can Help Right Now

pray — for Steve, his team, and the people of Jamaica

give — even $10 accelerates recovery

share — spread this link so others see it

stay engaged — disasters fade from headlines, but recovery lasts years

A Moment of Perspective

Climate-driven storms are growing stronger and more destructive.

This is not a distant issue. It affects us all — financially, socially, and spiritually.

In times like these, we see the best of humanity:

neighbors protecting neighbors

strangers offering help

faith replacing fear

Standing Together

To my husband:

May God guide your hands, steady your heart, and place angels around you as you serve.

To Jamaica:

You are not alone. We stand with you.

To everyone reading:

Your compassion today becomes someone’s rebuilding tomorrow.

With gratitude, conviction, and hope,

Tracy Slepcevic

Warrior Mom

Founder & President, Autism Health Inc.

www.srp24.com | www.WarriorMom.com | www.AutismHealth.com