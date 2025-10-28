Dear Friends and Subscribers,
As the storm clouds gather, I write to you with a heavy heart but steadfast hope. The monstrous Hurricane Melissa — now confirmed as a Category 5 hurricane — is bearing down on the beautiful island of Jamaica. Manistee News Advocate+2The Weather Channel+2
This is no ordinary storm. Authorities are declaring it one of the most powerful hurricanes in the island’s history. WTAE+1 Its sustained winds, immense size, and slow crawl mean that communities across Jamaica face truly catastrophic threats: massive storm surges of up to 13 feet, torrents of rainfall that could exceed 30–40 inches, and landslides and flooding in the mountainous regions. The Weather Channel+2The Weather Channel+2
And this storm is not just about nature’s wrath—it is a call to action for all of us.
My Husband, Steve Slepcevic, Is There Now
Many of you may know my husband, Steve Slepcevic, Founder & CEO of Strategic Response Partners (SRP). He has spent more than three decades responding to hurricanes, wildfires, earthquakes, and disaster-scale infrastructure failures around the world.
Right now, Steve is in Jamaica, working alongside local leadership, critical facilities, and community partners ahead of Melissa’s impact — assessing risk, fortifying emergency plans, maintaining communication channels, and positioning for rapid recovery operations once the storm clears.
His work is dangerous. It is emotionally heavy. It matters more than most people will ever see.
I ask you to pray for his safety — and for the strength, peace, and protection of every Jamaican citizen bracing for the hours ahead.
What Strategic Response Partners Does
Unlike government-run emergency agencies, Strategic Response Partners is a business specializing in:
disaster planning
emergency logistics
business continuity
property recovery
community stabilization
complex multi-agency coordination
Their mission is simple: when everything goes wrong, they restore order.
You can learn more at: www.srp24.com
As we speak, SRP is preparing for:
debris clearance
critical infrastructure assessment
restoring business operations
property damage analysis
emergency response
life-supporting logistics
Jamaica will need every ounce of it.
Why Your Support Matters
When the winds die down, a new storm begins:
collapsed roofs
flooded homes
contaminated water supplies
lost livelihoods
families displaced for weeks or months
Recovery is slow. Resources run thin. And many communities do not have the financial means to recover alone.
Your support allows SRP to:
mobilize faster
transport critical supplies
support vulnerable communities
bring in specialized labor and equipment
aid families who cannot afford recovery services
This is a direct, on-the-ground impact.
Donate to Support Recovery Efforts
If you feel called to help, please consider a gift to support SRP’s emergency mobilization:
https://www.givesendgo.com/SRP
Every donation, large or small, helps someone rebuild their life.
How You Can Help Right Now
pray — for Steve, his team, and the people of Jamaica
give — even $10 accelerates recovery
share — spread this link so others see it
stay engaged — disasters fade from headlines, but recovery lasts years
A Moment of Perspective
Climate-driven storms are growing stronger and more destructive.
This is not a distant issue. It affects us all — financially, socially, and spiritually.
In times like these, we see the best of humanity:
neighbors protecting neighbors
strangers offering help
faith replacing fear
Standing Together
To my husband:
May God guide your hands, steady your heart, and place angels around you as you serve.
To Jamaica:
You are not alone. We stand with you.
To everyone reading:
Your compassion today becomes someone’s rebuilding tomorrow.
With gratitude, conviction, and hope,
Tracy Slepcevic
Warrior Mom
Founder & President, Autism Health Inc.
www.srp24.com | www.WarriorMom.com | www.AutismHealth.com
Im in tears just thinking about the people in Jamaica. I lived there for ten years. They have nothing now. This storm will devastate beyond comprehension. I'm sorry, but CLIMATE RELATED STORMS?¿? Seriously? This is a weather weapon. Nothin less. Even if the storm originated naturally, it is being steared and strengthened. Surely you must know this. Just as vaccines cause autism. What would you not state this? These are the very things that people might actually give a shit about. It might piss them off. The injustice that is and has been done to all of us. There is a genocide of the human race in full gear. Transhumanism is the objective. (For the ones that survive). They are poisoning and sterilizing our species. Yet most are oblivious. To think of the people of Jamaica, being hit by this weather weapon, just like Acapulco was by Otis, just to clear the way of these pesky humans, makes me want to fight back. To protect the innocent. The children.
People need to know that everything that is happening and that will happen in the coming months and years, is by design. Everything. IS BY DESIGN. What your husband does is a noble thing. I'm grateful there are many who have sacrificed so much. I wish I had something more to give. At the very least, we can scream truths from the rooftops, in hopes that one more will join the resistance. Be ungovernable.
But why even say the words CLIMATE related. It implies that there is such a thing as global warming. There is now! Pumping the stratosphere full of aluminum and barium, is causing it.
Thanks for all you do. I apologize for the rant. Just those words CLIMATE RELATED , set me off. Now it's not the time to be politically correct, or whatever that is. We are at war. For our very survival as a species. People need to at least know it. Peace, love and freedom✌️
Tracy, I don't think people realize the catastrophic affect hurricanes can have on an island. Agriculture will be wiped out, homes destroyed, people will be displaced, there will be little or no food. There will be no power, electricity, clean water etc. and it will take weeks to restore.
I have witnessed this myself, as my wife and I were in Jamaica on vacation when hurricane Gilbert hit in1988. It too was the most powerful hurricane to hit Jamaica at the time and ran across the whole island east to west, and it was between a category 3 hurricane and possibly a 4 depending on the source quoted. https://www.weather.gov/lch/1988Gilbert
When you see palm trees bent to the ground and 50ft storm surges in the ocean you can imagine the devastation Melissa will be stronger as it hits the island today. Indeed pray for the people and send support, financially if you can afford it. Will be linking this today @https://nothingnewunderthesun2016.com/