“All disease begins in the gut.” While this quote is commonly attributed to Hippocrates, modern science continues to reveal just how profound the connection between the gut and overall health truly is.

For decades, researchers viewed the digestive tract as little more than a system responsible for breaking down food and absorbing nutrients. Today, we know the gut is far more than that. It is home to trillions of microorganisms, produces powerful signaling molecules, houses nearly 70% of the body’s immune cells, communicates directly with the brain, and plays a vital role in regulating inflammation throughout the body.

Think of the brain as the command center, sitting at the top, sending orders down to the rest of the body. But anyone who has watched a child’s behavior, focus, and language shift when you change what is in their gut knows the truth is far more interesting than that. The gut and the brain are in constant conversation. And in many cases, the gut is doing a lot more of the talking than we ever gave it credit for.

This is not fringe science anymore. It is one of the most active areas of research in medicine, and for families impacted by autism, it may be one of the most important. So let me walk you through how this actually works, in plain language, and then I will tell you what it meant for my own son.

The Gut Microbiome: A Living Ecosystem

Inside your digestive tract lives a vast community of microorganisms, trillions of bacteria, along with fungi and other microbes, collectively called the gut microbiome. These are not passive passengers. They help digest your food, train your immune system, produce vitamins, and manufacture chemical messengers that travel to and influence the brain.

A healthy microbiome is a balanced one, rich in diversity, with plenty of beneficial bacteria keeping the harmful ones in check. When that balance tips, when the good bacteria are crowded out and the wrong species take over, we call it dysbiosis. And dysbiosis has been linked, again and again, to problems that reach far beyond the gut.