When I embarked on a journey to heal my son Noah and navigate his underlying health conditions associated with autism, I made a promise to myself: I would never ask him to try something I wasn’t willing to do myself. This principle guided me as I explored biomedical intervention… an integrative approach to addressing the root causes of health issues through diet, supplementation, detoxification, alternative treatments/therapies, and lifestyle changes. What I didn’t anticipate was how profoundly this journey would transform my own health and well-being.

The Journey Begins

Noah’s health struggles included gut issues, immune dysfunction, pre-genetic conditions (such as MTHF-R and mitochondrial disease), and sensitivities to certain foods and environmental toxins. As I dove into my research and consulted with practitioners, I realized that many of his symptoms could be tied to underlying imbalances. Our first step was to implement dietary changes, such as eliminating gluten, dairy, soy, and refined sugars/carbs, incorporating targeted supplements, and prioritizing gut health.

But I didn’t stop there. I mirrored Noah’s protocol, eating the same foods, taking similar supplements, and adopting the same lifestyle changes. If it was good enough for Noah, it was good enough for me.

A Transformation I Didn’t Expect

What I experienced was nothing short of remarkable. Years of fatigue, brain fog, and nagging health issues I had accepted as “normal” began to fade. I felt more energized, my focus sharpened, and my overall health improved. My own transformation reinforced my belief in the power of this approach. I wasn’t just healing Noah; I was healing myself.

Why It Matters

As parents, we often put ourselves last. But healing Noah taught me that our own health is deeply connected to the health of our children. By aligning my health journey with his, I modeled the changes I wanted to see in him. This wasn’t just about implementing a protocol; it was about fostering a lifestyle rooted in wellness and resilience. Thus began my journey to educating myself in the field of alternative medicine and becoming an advocate for parents of children with autism.

A Message to Other Parents

If you’re considering biomedical intervention for your child, I encourage you to take the journey alongside them. Not only will you better understand the process, but you may also unlock your own potential for healing. Noah always says I’m a little autistic too, and when I look at the full picture… most of his underlying conditions are mine as well.

Healing my son was the greatest gift I could give him, but healing myself in the process was an unexpected blessing. The power of this approach lies in its holistic nature of addressing the mind, body, and spirit for the whole family.

For a free consultation, email me at tracy@autismhealth.com. Many blessings to you and your loved ones!