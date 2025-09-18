The truth is, our children are under attack. Not by random chance, but by institutions we are told to trust — institutions corrupted by money, politics, and power. From the government agencies that regulate our health to the schools that claim to “educate” our children, the system is rigged. And if we don’t wake up, we risk losing an entire generation to lies, poisons, and indoctrination.

My son WAS vaccine-injured. He got the measles from the actual vaccine. I watched him lose his speech, motor skills, and cognition right before my eyes — and my pediatrician brushed it off as “normal.” Normal? There is nothing normal about a child getting sick and regressing into a state of Autism! That moment lit a fire in me that will never be extinguished.

I refused to follow the mainstream medical establishment that wanted to drug my child into silence. Instead, I spent years implementing biomedical protocols, cleaning out his gut, and exposing him to safe and effective treatments that addressed the root causes. My child was told he would never live a normal life, that he might need to be institutionalized someday. But I knew better.

And here’s the bigger problem: this isn’t just about one child or one family. Big Pharma interests have captured the CDC and the FDA for decades. Their job should be to protect the people — but instead, they protect profits. Leaders like Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. have become a voice for parents like me, representing the hundreds of thousands who have seen their children harmed or their loved ones silenced by political greed.

Then there’s our school system… For years, I had no idea that I was sending my son into an environment designed to indoctrinate, not educate. He was told to watch CNN in class, spoon-fed critical race theory, and pressured to conform to a worldview that punished conservative thoughts. This isn’t education — it’s programming. It’s straight-up communism hiding under the banner of “equity.”

Meanwhile, leaders like Bobby Kennedy and Charlie Kirk have had the courage to speak truth to power. When bureaucrats like Dr. Susan Monarez and Dr. Debra Houry stand before the Senate and spew rehearsed talking points while dodging real questions, they show us exactly who they are: officials with no integrity, defending a broken system. (Watch Senate Hearing Here)

I turned my son around from vaccine injury, but I lost him to a world of false narratives and propaganda. This is the battle every parent faces today: the government poisons our children, deprives us of true medicine, and indoctrinates our youth. And the Autism community is the most vulnerable.

The question is — when will the Left wake up? When will America admit the truth?

God is watching. The tragic passing of Charlie Kirk will not silence the truth — it will ignite it. I believe Charlie was a prophet, here to spread the word of God, to challenge lies with love, and to model honest, fearless debate. His life, and his loss, will shift the course of this nation.

I pray for our children. I pray for our president. I pray for leaders with courage. These corrupt institutions, propped up by pharmaceutical and political interests, WILL fail. Parents are awake now. And when we rise together, we will win this war.

What Parents Can Do Right Now to Protect Their Children

Passion is fuel, but action is what moves us forward. Here are practical steps every parent can take to guard their children against corruption, indoctrination, and medical betrayal:

1. Own Your Child’s Medical Records

Keep every vaccine record, lab result, and medical note in a single, organized folder.

Document regressions or adverse events in real time with photos, videos, and notes.

If something happens, you’ll be armed with proof and prepared to seek proper assistance.

2. Refuse to Settle for One-Size-Fits-All Medicine

Get multiple opinions, especially from integrative and functional practitioners.

Demand root-cause answers, not just pills to mask symptoms.

Always ask: “What tests will change management? What are the risks and alternatives?”

3. Push for Transparency and True Informed Consent

Request written explanations of risks and benefits for every procedure or drug.

Don’t be intimidated — your child’s body is not theirs to experiment with.

4. Take Back Your Child’s Education

Review your district’s curriculum; ask to see what your child is being taught.

Attend school board meetings and ask specific questions.

If needed, explore homeschooling, hybrid programs, or private schooling with aligned values.

5. Build a Parent Network

Connect with like-minded families who value freedom, faith, and truth.

Share resources and practitioners who are trustworthy.

There is strength in numbers, and your child needs community.

6. Teach Your Kids How to Think — Not What to Think

Counter classroom indoctrination at home.

Expose them to history, faith, and honest debate.

Equip them with critical thinking so they can spot propaganda when they see it.

7. Advocate and Hold Leaders Accountable

Call out corruption when you see it.

Contact your representatives, show up at hearings, and demand oversight… don’t think that YOUR voice doesn’t matter.

The more parents who speak up, the harder we are to ignore.

Final Word

We cannot trust the system to protect our children — but we can trust God, our instincts, and each other. Parents must rise. Families must unite. And truth must be spoken, even when it costs us everything.

This is not just a fight for today; it’s a fight for the future of our children and this nation. And make no mistake: we will win!

Disclaimer

The views and experiences shared in this article are my own, drawn from my personal journey as a mother and health professional. I am not a licensed medical doctor, and nothing written here is intended to replace medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the guidance of a qualified healthcare provider with any questions regarding your child’s health, medical condition, or treatment options. The opinions expressed regarding government agencies, political leaders, and institutions reflect my perspective and should not be taken as absolute fact. Readers are encouraged to do their own research, think critically, and make informed decisions for themselves and their families.