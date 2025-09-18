Warrior Mom

Warrior Mom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ronald's avatar
Ronald
Sep 18

Why do people always think a shot will fix the problem. You have learned nothing. This is why the human race is going to die off. Get back in line for another COVID shot.

Sifubernie just say no there not getting vac. It’s time to stand up for your rights.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Linda's avatar
Linda
Sep 18

Any information on allergy shots? My 10 year old grandson has multiple allergies to local trees, grass and weeds. I believe they have aluminum salts as an adjuvant so unsure of their safety.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Tracy Slepcevic
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Tracy Slepcevic
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture