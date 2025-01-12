In the face of devastation, there are always those who rise to meet the challenge... our brave firefighters and first responders. As wildfires continue to ravage Southern California, we owe an immense debt of gratitude to the men and women who risk their lives to protect our communities, homes, and natural landscapes. Their courage and selflessness serve as a beacon of hope in times of crisis.

This year’s wildfires have brought unprecedented challenges, but alongside the official response teams, everyday heroes have stepped up to offer support. Among them is my husband, Steve Slepcevic, whose dedication to disaster management and community resilience has left an indelible mark.

A Legacy of Service: Steve Slepcevic’s Impact

With over 35 years of expertise in disaster management, emergency response, and global security, Steve has devoted his life to helping communities recover from some of the most devastating natural disasters. From launching Paramount Disaster Recovery, Inc. in 1989 to pioneering Strategic Response Partners (SRP) in 2016, his work has restored over 14,000 disaster-related projects and transformed countless lives.

Steve’s involvement in the Southern California wildfires exemplifies his unwavering commitment. Volunteering his time, resources, and expertise, Steve has worked alongside first responders, coordinating efforts to safeguard critical infrastructure and support affected families. His philosophy of “Speed to Response, Saving Lives, and Restoring Communities” has guided his actions, ensuring that help arrives when it is needed most.

First on the Scene: North Carolina Floods

Steve’s dedication extends beyond wildfires. In November 2024, his SRP team was the first to respond to the catastrophic floods in North Carolina caused by Hurricane Charlotte. Their rapid deployment provided immediate relief to victims, offering critical services such as property restoration, infrastructure stabilization, and logistical support. The success of these efforts underscores the importance of preparation, expertise, and a heart for service in disaster response.

A Multifaceted Leader in Disaster Management

Steve’s accomplishments are as vast as they are impactful:

Disaster Recovery : Over three decades of experience in managing storm, fire, flood, hurricane, and earthquake-related projects worldwide.

Philanthropy : Supporting organizations like Samaritan’s Purse, Amberly’s House, and ICAN, reflecting his deep commitment to humanitarian causes.

Leadership in Health Advocacy : Steve serves as a board member for the MAHA Alliance, an organization dedicated to eliminating corporate influence over health agencies and prioritizing public health over profits.

Security Leadership : Establishing Sabre Defense Team to provide mission-critical security during crises, including partnerships with Border Patrol and local law enforcement.

Autism Advocacy: Co-founding Autism Health Inc., a nonprofit inspired by our personal journey as a family navigating autism.

Recognizing Our First Responders

While Steve’s contributions are extraordinary, this moment is also about honoring the broader network of firefighters and first responders who tirelessly combat wildfires and other disasters. These heroes face extreme conditions to protect lives and property, often putting their safety at risk to save others. Their dedication reminds us of the strength and resilience within our communities. Additionally, we recognize the unwavering efforts of the Border Patrol, whose continued work in safeguarding our borders and assisting during crises demonstrates an exceptional commitment to public safety and national resilience.

How You Can Help

In times of crisis, every effort counts. Here are ways you can support them:

Donate: Contribute to organizations providing relief to wildfire victims and supporting first responders. You can also donate through Give Send Go to assist with recovery expenses like manpower, supplies, disaster clean-up, and so much more. Volunteer: Offer your time and skills to local relief efforts. Prepare: Ensure your family and home are ready for emergencies by creating a disaster preparedness plan. Honor the Heroes: Take a moment to thank the first responders and volunteers who work tirelessly to keep us safe.

A Message of Gratitude

To the firefighters, first responders, and volunteers who step into the flames, we see you. Your bravery and sacrifice inspire us to be better and to support one another in times of need. To my amazing husband Steve and his team at SRP, your example of servant leadership is a testament to the power of compassion and expertise in making a difference.

As we reflect on the challenges we’ve faced, let’s also celebrate the humanity and resilience that shine through in our darkest hours. Together, we can rebuild, restore, and thrive. For more information, go to www.SRP24.com.