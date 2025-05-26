This Memorial Day, we remember and honor the brave men and women who gave their lives in service to our nation.

Their courage reminds us that freedom is never free — it is protected through sacrifice, integrity, and unwavering resolve. At Autism Health Inc., we are especially mindful of the many families in our community who have served or continue to serve in our armed forces. We see you, we thank you, and we stand with you.

As a veteran-founded organization, we understand the true meaning of service, not just on the battlefield but also in the everyday battles families face when advocating for the health, rights, and futures of their children.

Over the past few years, many service members and military families have faced tremendous adversity, not only from combat, but from policies that have violated medical freedoms and the principle of informed consent. The same courage it takes to serve in uniform is the same courage required to stand up for bodily autonomy, for our children, and for truth in healthcare.

At Autism Health Inc., we are committed to empowering families with knowledge, resources, and support that are grounded in integrity and transparency. We are not afraid to speak up about issues that others silence. We fight for families, for freedom, and for the right to choose what is best for our bodies and our children without fear, coercion, or censorship.

Why Your Donation Matters

Autism Health Inc. is a mission-driven, nonprofit organization that operates independently — free from pharmaceutical influence and political agendas. We rely entirely on the generosity of individuals like you to continue our work. Your donation directly supports educational scholarships for families, access to innovative therapies, life-changing events, and advocacy for medical freedom and informed consent. Every dollar helps us empower more families, share the latest research, and fight for the truth in autism care. Together, we can create lasting change — one family at a time.

DONATE HERE

This Memorial Day, let us honor the fallen not only with remembrance but with action. Let us carry forward their legacy by standing up for truth, advocating for our rights, and protecting the next generation.

With heartfelt gratitude and unwavering resolve,

Tracy Slepcevic

Founder, President, & US Air Force Veteran

Autism Health Inc.

📧 tracy@autismhealth.com

📞 (855) 898-1986

www.AutismHealth.com and www.WarriorMom.com