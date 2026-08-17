Inside the IACC Strategic Plan: What 336 Pages of Federal Policy Actually Say About Autism

I have read the full working draft of the IACC’s 2026–2028 Strategic Plan, all 336 pages of it, and I want to walk you through what is actually in it. Not the headlines. Not the summaries. The document itself.

As a member of the Interagency Autism Coordinating Committee, I want to be careful here. What follows is my own read of a public working draft, offered as one voice among many on a committee that operates by consensus and public comment, not as a statement of where the Committee as a whole has landed. I encourage every one of you to read it yourself and form your own view.

Why This Plan Is So Important

The IACC Strategic Plan serves as a roadmap that helps guide federal priorities related to autism research, healthcare, services, and supports. While it does not create policy by itself, it helps inform future recommendations and priorities across multiple federal agencies.

That is why public feedback is so important.

The more families, caregivers, clinicians, researchers, and self-advocates who participate, the stronger the message that these priorities deserve continued attention.

The Finding That Should Matter Most to Every Family Reading This

Buried in the scientific foundation of the plan is a sentence that biomedical parents have been saying for decades: more than 90 percent of individuals diagnosed with autism also have at least one co-occurring medical, developmental, or psychiatric condition, and that clinical variation traces back to real biological variation across genetic, immune, metabolic, mitochondrial, gastrointestinal, and synaptic systems.

Read that again. This is not a fringe theory. This is the working federal framework. The plan explicitly rejects any one-size-fits-all model of autism and instead organizes its entire research agenda around the idea that autism arises through multiple biological pathways that require individualized, precision-based investigation and care. That is the language of integrative and biomedical medicine, now written into a federal strategic document.

Highlights of the Working Draft

The proposed Strategic Plan includes a broad range of priorities, including:

A stronger focus on co-occurring medical conditions and whole-person health.

Increased attention to gastrointestinal health, immune function, metabolism, mitochondrial function, sleep, epilepsy, and other medical conditions that frequently impact individuals with autism.

Recognition of neurodevelopmental regression as a national research priority.

Greater investment in precision medicine and personalized approaches to autism care.

Improved access to diagnosis, treatment, and clinical care across the lifespan.

Expanded support for nonspeaking and minimally speaking individuals through improved communication access.

Better resources for caregivers , including respite services, family support, and navigation.

Increased focus on housing, employment, transportation, aging, and adult services so individuals with autism receive support throughout every stage of life.

Greater federal coordination, transparency, and accountability for implementing measurable outcomes. The plan also proposes two new federal systems worth knowing the names of: NAPTI, the National Autism Precision Therapeutics Initiative, meant to move validated science into actual clinical practice, and Autism.gov, a proposed federal portal modeled on sites like cancer.gov and VA.gov meant to help families actually navigate services instead of getting lost between agencies.

Where the Plan Stays Cautious

I want to be honest with you about this too. The plan is careful about the word “evidence.” It repeatedly draws a line between a plausible mechanism and a confirmed biomarker, and between a promising finding in a small study and a population-wide clinical recommendation. For families who have already lived the biomedical recovery journey, that caution can feel slow. But it is also the language that gives these domains staying power inside a federal bureaucracy that has spent decades dismissing GI, immune, and metabolic contributors to autism outright. Getting these categories named as national research priorities at all is not nothing.

Why Your Comment Still Matters

As a member of the Interagency Autism Coordinating Committee, I have had the privilege of working alongside an extraordinary group of individuals who dedicated countless hours to developing this Working Draft. While every Strategic Plan can continue to evolve, I believe this document represents meaningful progress toward addressing many of the challenges autism families have been asking our federal agencies to recognize.

Now we need your help.

Your voice carries weight, especially for those who live this journey every day.

If you, your family, your friends, or anyone you know has been impacted by autism… Please take a few minutes to submit a respectful, positive public comment before Thursday, August 20th. Together, we can help ensure that autism families continue moving toward a future with better research, better healthcare, stronger supports, and greater hope for every individual impacted by autism.

Thank you for standing with our community.

In Gratitude,

Tracy Slepcevic

Founder of Autism Health and the Autism Health Summit

Board Certified Integrative Health Practitioner

Bestselling Author of Warrior Mom: A Mother’s Journey In Healing Her Son with Autism

Member of the Interagency Autism Coordinating Committee (IACC)

www.AutismHealth.com | www.WarriorMom.com | www.iacc.hhs.gov