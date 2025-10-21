If you’ve ever felt like you’re doing “all the right things” and still not getting traction, start here: your gut. Before we turn to advanced therapies or expensive protocols, repairing the gut lays the groundwork so nutrients can absorb, inflammation calms, and the brain can actually respond to treatment. The science is catching up to what many of us have seen clinically and at home—the gut and brain are in constant conversation, and when one is inflamed, the other often is, too. Reviews of the microbiota–gut–brain axis now map multiple “wires” in this conversation: immune signaling, the vagus nerve, microbial metabolites (like short-chain fatty acids), and tryptophan–serotonin pathways. (Source)

What’s going wrong in the gut?

Leaky gut (increased intestinal permeability)

Your intestinal lining is a smart filter, letting in digested nutrients while keeping out toxins and pathogens. When the “tight junctions” loosen (often driven by infections, stress, diet, toxins, or dysbiosis), larger molecules slip through, stoking systemic inflammation that can show up anywhere, including the brain. Zonulin, a protein that modulates tight junctions, is implicated in several chronic inflammatory conditions; barrier breakdown is best documented in celiac disease and increasingly discussed across autoimmune and metabolic disorders. (Source)