Today is Giving Tuesday, a day when people around the world come together to support the causes they believe in most deeply. For our family, and for so many of you who have walked this journey alongside us, Autism Health represents more than an organization. It is a mission born from personal experience, a commitment to truth, and a promise to fight for families who deserve answers, resources, and real hope.

When we founded Autism Health, we did so because we knew what it felt like to be left without guidance, to be dismissed, and to be told that nothing could be done. Our son Noah’s story reshaped our entire world, and it has become the driving force behind everything we do. Families deserve support. They deserve education rooted in science. They deserve access to care that honors the whole child. And they deserve a community that refuses to give up on them.

Today, on Giving Tuesday, we’re asking you to stand with us as we continue this vital work. Your donations support research-driven education, parent coaching, clinical partnerships, community programs, and initiatives that directly impact children and families affected by autism. Each contribution, no matter the size, helps us reach more families who are searching for guidance and healing.

Donate Here: https://autismhealth.com/donations/

A Message from Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

We also want to acknowledge someone who has stood with us in this mission… Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. His support has been both meaningful and deeply appreciated. For many years, he has been a powerful advocate for informed consent, scientific transparency, and medical freedom. He recognizes the need for honest dialogue, rigorous research, and real accountability. His encouragement and his belief in the work we’re doing at Autism Health continue to inspire us, and we are grateful for his commitment to families like ours.

As we look ahead to the Autism Health Summit in April 2026 and the continued expansion of our programs, we are more determined than ever to create lasting change. But we cannot do this alone. It takes all of us—families, practitioners, advocates, donors, and friends—coming together with a shared purpose.

If Autism Health has touched your life, taught you something new, supported someone you love, or inspired you to dig deeper, we invite you to give today. Your generosity fuels everything we do.

Thank you for believing in this mission. Thank you for standing with families. And thank you for helping us build a future where every individual with autism can thrive.

With gratitude,

Tracy & Steve Slepcevic

Founders, Autism Health Inc.

www.AutismHealth.com | www.AHSconference.com | www.WarriorMom.com