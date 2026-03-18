There are moments in life when you can feel a shift happening, not just personally, but for an entire community. My recent interview on The HighWire was one of those moments.

As a mother, advocate, and founder of Autism Health Inc., I’ve spent years walking alongside families searching for answers. What began as a deeply personal journey with my son Noah has grown into something far bigger… a movement dedicated to uncovering the why behind autism and supporting families with real solutions.

In this interview, I had the opportunity to share not only my story, but also what I believe is a critical turning point for the future of autism research, care, and policy in the United States.

A Seat at the Table: My Role on the IACC

I was recently appointed to the Interagency Autism Coordinating Committee (IACC) within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS)—a role I do not take lightly.

For years, many families have felt unheard, navigating complex medical challenges with little guidance or support. My goal is to bring those voices directly to the table.

This role is about:

Advocating for research that looks at underlying health conditions

Pushing for greater transparency and accountability

Addressing co-occurring conditions that impact quality of life

Expanding access to treatments and care that families are already seeking

We are long overdue for a shift—one that prioritizes whole-body health and individualized care.

The Reality Families Are Facing

During the interview, we discussed what so many of you already know firsthand:

Autism is not just a diagnosis… it’s often accompanied by a range of complex, chronic health challenges.

Families today are navigating:

Regressive autism

Environmental influences and toxic exposures

Gut health issues, immune dysregulation, and neurological inflammation

Limited access to care and lack of insurance coverage for many therapies

Financial strain that can be overwhelming

These are not isolated experiences. They are happening in households across the country.

And yet, many parents are left to figure it out on their own.

That has to change.

Why This Movement Matters Now More Than Ever

Autism rates continue to rise. At the same time, families are demanding more answers, better research, and access to meaningful care.

What we’re witnessing is a growing movement of:

Parents asking deeper questions

Practitioners exploring integrative and root-cause approaches

Researchers looking beyond surface-level symptoms

This is where real progress happens—when we come together, share knowledge, and challenge the status quo in a constructive, solutions-focused way.

The Autism Health Summit: Where Answers Begin

This is exactly why I created the Autism Health Summit.

It’s more than just a conference—it’s a place where science, medicine, and lived experience come together in one room.

Autism Health Summit 2026

Dates: April 24–26, 2026

Location: Legacy Center Resort & Spa, San Diego, CA

Register: www.AHSconference.com

Discount Code: Autism50 for $50 off

Headline Speakers Include:

Aaron Siri, Esq.

Del Bigtree

Dr. Toby Rogers

Dr. Sabine Hazan

Dr. Dayan Goodenowe

Ed Clay and his team of scientists

And many more leading physicians, researchers, and advocates

At the Summit, we focus on:

Emerging science and research

Integrative and biomedical approaches

Practical tools families can implement immediately

Collaboration between doctors, practitioners, and parents

This is where conversations turn into action—and where families leave empowered, informed, and supported.

A Personal Invitation

If you are a parent, practitioner, researcher, or simply someone who cares deeply about the future of children’s health—I invite you to join us.

We are building something powerful together. A community rooted in truth, compassion, and the relentless pursuit of better outcomes for our children.

Tickets are available now at AHSconference.com. Secure your spot today and be part of this transformative event.

Because every child deserves the opportunity to thrive.

Final Thoughts

My conversation on The HighWire was not just about where we’ve been—it’s about where we’re going.

This is a pivotal moment for the autism community. With the right voices, the right research, and the right collaboration, we can create meaningful change.

And I truly believe… we are just getting started.

With gratitude,

Tracy Slepcevic

Founder of Autism Health Inc. and the Autism Health Summit

Bestselling Author, Warrior Mom: A Mother’s Journey In Healing Her Son with Autism

www.AutismHealth.com | www.AHSconference.com | www.WarriorMom.com