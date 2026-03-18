From Warrior Mom to National Impact: My Conversation on The HighWire & What Comes Next
By Tracy Slepcevic
There are moments in life when you can feel a shift happening, not just personally, but for an entire community. My recent interview on The HighWire was one of those moments.
As a mother, advocate, and founder of Autism Health Inc., I’ve spent years walking alongside families searching for answers. What began as a deeply personal journey with my son Noah has grown into something far bigger… a movement dedicated to uncovering the why behind autism and supporting families with real solutions.
In this interview, I had the opportunity to share not only my story, but also what I believe is a critical turning point for the future of autism research, care, and policy in the United States.
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A Seat at the Table: My Role on the IACC
I was recently appointed to the Interagency Autism Coordinating Committee (IACC) within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS)—a role I do not take lightly.
For years, many families have felt unheard, navigating complex medical challenges with little guidance or support. My goal is to bring those voices directly to the table.
This role is about:
Advocating for research that looks at underlying health conditions
Pushing for greater transparency and accountability
Addressing co-occurring conditions that impact quality of life
Expanding access to treatments and care that families are already seeking
We are long overdue for a shift—one that prioritizes whole-body health and individualized care.
The Reality Families Are Facing
During the interview, we discussed what so many of you already know firsthand:
Autism is not just a diagnosis… it’s often accompanied by a range of complex, chronic health challenges.
Families today are navigating:
Regressive autism
Environmental influences and toxic exposures
Gut health issues, immune dysregulation, and neurological inflammation
Limited access to care and lack of insurance coverage for many therapies
Financial strain that can be overwhelming
These are not isolated experiences. They are happening in households across the country.
And yet, many parents are left to figure it out on their own.
That has to change.
Why This Movement Matters Now More Than Ever
Autism rates continue to rise. At the same time, families are demanding more answers, better research, and access to meaningful care.
What we’re witnessing is a growing movement of:
Parents asking deeper questions
Practitioners exploring integrative and root-cause approaches
Researchers looking beyond surface-level symptoms
This is where real progress happens—when we come together, share knowledge, and challenge the status quo in a constructive, solutions-focused way.
The Autism Health Summit: Where Answers Begin
This is exactly why I created the Autism Health Summit.
It’s more than just a conference—it’s a place where science, medicine, and lived experience come together in one room.
Autism Health Summit 2026
Dates: April 24–26, 2026
Location: Legacy Center Resort & Spa, San Diego, CA
Register: www.AHSconference.com
Discount Code: Autism50 for $50 off
Headline Speakers Include:
Aaron Siri, Esq.
Del Bigtree
Dr. Toby Rogers
Dr. Sabine Hazan
Dr. Dayan Goodenowe
Ed Clay and his team of scientists
And many more leading physicians, researchers, and advocates
At the Summit, we focus on:
Emerging science and research
Integrative and biomedical approaches
Practical tools families can implement immediately
Collaboration between doctors, practitioners, and parents
This is where conversations turn into action—and where families leave empowered, informed, and supported.
A Personal Invitation
If you are a parent, practitioner, researcher, or simply someone who cares deeply about the future of children’s health—I invite you to join us.
We are building something powerful together. A community rooted in truth, compassion, and the relentless pursuit of better outcomes for our children.
Tickets are available now at AHSconference.com. Secure your spot today and be part of this transformative event.
Because every child deserves the opportunity to thrive.
Final Thoughts
My conversation on The HighWire was not just about where we’ve been—it’s about where we’re going.
This is a pivotal moment for the autism community. With the right voices, the right research, and the right collaboration, we can create meaningful change.
And I truly believe… we are just getting started.
With gratitude,
Tracy Slepcevic
Founder of Autism Health Inc. and the Autism Health Summit
Bestselling Author, Warrior Mom: A Mother’s Journey In Healing Her Son with Autism
www.AutismHealth.com | www.AHSconference.com | www.WarriorMom.com
Warrior Mom is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
God bless you Tracy!!
From one Warrior Mom to Another,
IMMENSELY GRATEFUL to you for COURAGEOUSLY, SACRIFICIALLY and BRILLIANTLY speaking Truth BOLDLY regarding vaccine injuries, the LONELY/PAINFUL journey for vaccine-injured Children and their Parents and the paths for healing!