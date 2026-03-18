Warrior Mom

Warrior Mom

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Mrs. Itoldya!
Mar 18

God bless you Tracy!!

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1 reply by Tracy Slepcevic
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DaughteroftheKing
Mar 18

From one Warrior Mom to Another,

IMMENSELY GRATEFUL to you for COURAGEOUSLY, SACRIFICIALLY and BRILLIANTLY speaking Truth BOLDLY regarding vaccine injuries, the LONELY/PAINFUL journey for vaccine-injured Children and their Parents and the paths for healing!

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