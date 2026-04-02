April is Autism Awareness Month, and April 2nd marks World Autism Awareness Day.

But let me be clear… awareness is no longer enough.

We are far beyond awareness.

Today, autism affects 1 in 31 children in the United States. In California, the numbers are even more alarming… 1 in 12 boys are diagnosed with autism. And these statistics are based only on data collected from 8-year-old children.

Let that sink in.

This is not rare.

This is not isolated.

This is not something we can ignore.

And they certainly didn’t get better at detecting autism.

This is an epidemic.

And yet, year after year, we are told to simply “accept,” “manage,” and “support” without asking the most important question of all…

Why?

Why are so many children being affected?

Why are families left searching for answers on their own?

Why are we not aggressively investigating the root causes?

Autism Awareness Month should not just be about recognition. It should be about action. It should be about demanding answers, supporting families, and shifting the conversation toward prevention, healing, and addressing underlying conditions.

Because behind every statistic is a child.

And behind every child is a family whose life has been forever changed.

I know this because I am one of those mothers.

There was a moment when everything changed for my family.

It was a routine well-baby visit.

My son was developing. He had words. He was engaged. He could run, jump, climb, and connect. He was present. He was thriving.

And then… he wasn’t.

After that visit, he slowly began to regress.

He lost his words.

He lost coordination.

He lost connection.

The child I knew was slipping away right in front of me.

I went back to the pediatrician searching for answers, desperate for someone to explain what was happening.

But instead, I was told…

“Everything is normal.”

Normal?

What is normal about a child who was fully functioning suddenly losing everything?

For years, I asked one question.

What happened?

Eventually, we received a diagnosis… Autism.

In one way, it brought clarity. But it did not bring answers.

I refused to accept the narrative that my son would never fully function or that he would need lifelong care.

I made a decision that day that would shape the rest of our lives.

I would fight for my son. I would become the Warrior Mom he needed me to be.

I immersed myself in research. I studied biology, nutrition, environmental factors, and therapies. I attended conferences. I worked with practitioners who were willing to look deeper at underlying conditions. I questioned everything. And most importantly, I learned to trust my instincts.

Because when your child is suffering, you do not wait. Early intervention is key.

You do not accept “normal” when everything in you knows it is not.

Over time, through dedication, intervention, and perseverance, my son began to heal.

And through that process, I found my purpose.

What started as a fight for my child became a mission to help others.

I began mentoring families who were just beginning their journey. I saw their fear, their confusion, and their determination. And I realized something powerful…

Families are not just looking for answers.

They are looking for hope.

That is why I wrote Warrior Mom: A Mother’s Journey In Healing Her Son with Autism. I wanted to share a story that other parents could truly relate to—one that reflects the fear, the uncertainty, and the determination that comes with this journey—while also offering guidance, encouragement, and practical insight to help them navigate their own path forward.

Through sharing my story and connecting with others on this path, something beautiful happened… I found my people.

The friendships I have built on this journey are priceless. These are relationships rooted in shared experiences, deep understanding, and unwavering support. We have lifted each other through the hardest moments and celebrated victories together. We’ve laughed, we’ve cried, and we have fought side by side.

That is why my husband and I founded Autism Health Inc. and the Autism Health Summit. To provide families hope, clarity, and meaningful guidance on their journey.

Today, I have the honor of serving on the Interagency Autism Coordinating Committee (IACC) under Health and Human Services (HHS), where I advocate for families on a national level.

But at my core, I am still just a mother who refused to give up on her child.

My son is now 20 years old. He drives, works full time, goes to school, and travels independently. His life is full of possibility.

And that is what I want for every child.

This April, as we recognize Autism Awareness Month, I ask you to think differently.

Awareness is not enough.

We must ask questions.

We must seek truth.

We must look deeper.

We must shift from awareness to action.

If you are a parent walking this journey, know this…

You are not alone.

There is hope.

And there is a path forward.

I invite you to join us at the Autism Health Summit, taking place April 24–26 in San Diego, California. This national conference brings together leading experts, practitioners, and families who are committed to addressing the underlying conditions associated with autism and sharing real solutions. And if attending feels out of reach financially, we offer scholarships because we believe every family deserves access to this information and support.

Because it is time.

Time to ask why.

Time to demand answers.

Time to change the future for our children.

What once felt like the end of my world became the beginning of my purpose.

And now, that purpose is to help other families find hope, healing, and a path forward.

With Gratitude,

Tracy Slepcevic

Bestselling Author of Warrior Mom: A Mother’s Journey In Healing Her Son with Autism

Founder of Autism Health Inc. and the Autism Health Summit

www.AutismHealth.com | www.AHSconference.com | www.WarriorMom.com



