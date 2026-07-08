On June 25, 2026, the Supreme Court of the United States handed the chemical industry something close to a permission slip.

In a 7 to 2 decision in Monsanto v. Durnell, the Court ruled that federal pesticide law preempts state failure-to-warn lawsuits. In plain English: because the Environmental Protection Agency approved Roundup’s label without a cancer warning, states can no longer hold Monsanto liable for failing to warn the public that their product might cause cancer. The ruling is expected to wipe out thousands of pending claims from people who used Roundup and developed cancer, most often non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Read that again. Real people, with real cancer, who convinced real juries. And the highest court in the country just told them the courthouse door is closed.

I want to explain why this should alarm every American, regardless of politics. Because this is not really a story about weed killer. It is a story about a pattern, and about who our government chooses to protect when profits and people collide.

What the Court Actually Did

The case was brought by John Durnell, a Missouri man who used Roundup for about two decades and developed non-Hodgkin lymphoma. In 2023, a jury agreed that Monsanto had failed to warn him of the danger and awarded him more than a million dollars. A state appeals court upheld that verdict.

Then the Supreme Court threw it out. Writing for the majority, Justice Brett Kavanaugh reasoned that since the EPA had approved Roundup’s label without a cancer warning, a state jury could not require Monsanto to add one. Federal approval, in effect, became a shield against accountability.

The dissent was blistering. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, joined by Justice Neil Gorsuch, an unusual pairing that tells you something, wrote that the majority misread the law and left Durnell “without a remedy for the significant harms he has suffered.” Two justices from opposite ends of the bench looked at the same ruling and saw the same injustice.

This did not happen in a vacuum. The Trump administration’s Justice Department sided with Monsanto before the Court. And in February 2026, President Trump signed an executive order declaring glyphosate “crucial to the national security and defense” of the country. When the government you fund lines up alongside the corporation instead of the cancer patients, you are entitled to ask whose side it is on. In my view, the answer is obvious, and it is not ours.

We Have Seen This Movie Before: The 1986 Vaccine Act

If this feels familiar, it should. We have watched the government hand a powerful industry immunity before.

In 1986, Congress passed the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act. At the time, vaccine manufacturers were facing a wave of injury lawsuits and warned they might exit the market. So the government solved the industry’s problem by taking away yours. Under that law, if you or your child is injured or dies from a vaccine, you generally cannot sue the manufacturer. You must instead petition a federal program, and any compensation comes out of a fund, which is to say, out of the public’s pocket, not the company’s.

Think about what that structure actually does. It removes the single greatest incentive a company has to make a product safer: the fear of being held accountable when it isn’t. When you cannot be sued for harm, harm becomes a line item, not a liability.

Monsanto v. Durnell now extends that same logic to the chemical industry. A federal agency blesses a label, and that blessing becomes a wall between injured people and the company that injured them. Different industry, same playbook: privatize the profit, socialize the harm, and leave ordinary families holding the bag.

This is the pattern. And once you see it, you cannot unsee it.

The Chemicals We’re Told Not to Worry About

Glyphosate, the active ingredient in Roundup, is the most widely used herbicide on earth. It is sprayed on farms, parks, schoolyards, golf courses, and backyards. It is in our soil, our water, our air, our clothing, and our food. A CDC-linked analysis of urine samples found glyphosate in more than 80% of Americans tested. This is not a fringe exposure. It is nearly universal.

And the science that raises alarms is not coming from nowhere. In 2015, the World Health Organization’s International Agency for Research on Cancer classified glyphosate as “probably carcinogenic to humans.” In 2019, researchers at the University of Washington concluded that high exposure to glyphosate-based herbicides was associated with a 41% increased risk of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Additional peer-reviewed work has documented links to oxidative stress, endocrine disruption, cancer, and effects on the gut microbiome.

Glyphosate is far from the only chemical worth worrying about. Consider a short and very incomplete list of pesticides and herbicides and the health concerns researchers have raised about them:

Glyphosate (Roundup): Associated with non-Hodgkin lymphoma and many other cancers; classified as a probable human carcinogen by the WHO’s cancer agency; linked to oxidative stress and endocrine disruption.

Atrazine: One of the most common weed killers in the United States, banned in the European Union. A known endocrine disruptor associated with hormonal disruption and reproductive and developmental concerns, and a frequent contaminant of drinking water.

Chlorpyrifos: An organophosphate insecticide linked in research to neurodevelopmental harm in children, including effects on brain development and IQ. Its food-use tolerances have been the subject of years of legal and regulatory fighting.

Paraquat: A highly toxic herbicide, banned in dozens of countries, associated in research with a significantly increased risk of Parkinson’s disease. It is so acutely lethal that a small ingested amount can kill.

2,4-D: One of the oldest synthetic herbicides and a component of the historical defoliant Agent Orange. Classified as possibly carcinogenic to humans and associated with hormonal and reproductive concerns.

Neonicotinoids: A class of insecticides linked to the collapse of pollinator populations, with emerging research questions about developmental and neurological effects in humans.

Organophosphate insecticides (as a class): Developed from the same chemistry as nerve agents, associated with acute poisoning and, in chronic low-dose exposure, with neurological and developmental harm.

Every one of these is legal. Many are sprayed on the food supply right now. And the ruling in Durnell makes it dramatically harder to hold the companies that make them accountable when they cause harm, so long as a federal agency signed off on the label.

The Question We’re Not Supposed to Ask

Here is the uncomfortable question at the center of all of this. Why does our government keep granting immunity to billion-dollar companies whose products are credibly linked to injury, illness, and death?

Bayer, which owns Monsanto, generates enormous annual revenue and has already paid out roughly ten billion dollars to settle Roundup cancer claims, an extraordinary sum that only makes sense if juries kept concluding the company was responsible. The company knew it had a liability problem. Rather than warn people, it fought all the way to the Supreme Court for the right not to, and won.

The agencies that are supposed to protect us, the EPA and the FDA among them, too often behave as though their real client is the industry they regulate, not the public they serve. I do not say that lightly. But when the pattern repeats this cleanly, across vaccines and now chemicals, decade after decade, the most charitable explanation gets harder and harder to sustain. It increasingly looks less like an agency protecting health and more like an agency protecting profit. And it increasingly looks like an administration that has taken the industry’s side.

Attorney Aaron Siri, who has spent years litigating these exact fights over corporate immunity and injury, says it as plainly as anyone. I am including his video here because he cuts straight to the heart of it.

Safer Alternatives Exist, and It’s Time We Used Them

Here is what the chemical industry would rather we forget: glyphosate is not the only way to control weeds and pests, and it never was. Effective, lower-toxicity and nontoxic alternatives already exist and are being used by farmers, gardeners, and land managers who refuse to accept poison as the price of a healthy yard or a productive field. On the natural end, products built from horticultural vinegar (acetic acid), citric acid, neem oil, clove and other essential oils, corn gluten meal, and iron-based herbicides can knock down weeds without the cancer questions that follow glyphosate everywhere it goes. Beyond any single bottle, proven practices do much of the work that chemicals claim to: mulching, crop rotation, cover cropping, flame and steam weeding, hand cultivation, and integrated pest management, which uses beneficial insects and careful timing to control pests with minimal chemical input. None of these is a magic bullet, and some take more effort than spraying and walking away. But that is exactly the point. We have been sold the idea that convenience for the manufacturer is the same as necessity for the rest of us, and it simply is not true. When safer options are sitting right in front of us, the continued blanket reliance on glyphosate starts to look less like science and more like habit, marketing, and profit.

Why This Is Personal for Me

I do not write about this as a detached observer. I write about it as a mother.

I watched my son Noah regress into autism. After a routine pediatrician visit where he received his MMRV vaccines, then he became incredibly sick. He contracted measles from the vaccine. And then, slowly, I watched my little boy disappear. He lost his speech. He lost his ability to communicate. He lost motor skills and cognitive function that he had already gained. In their place came a long list of health issues and autoimmune disorders that we have spent years working to heal.

No mother should have to watch that and then be told there is no one to hold accountable. But that is exactly the world these decisions build. A world where products go to market, families absorb the damage, and the law is arranged so the companies never have to answer for it.

That is why I will not stop talking about this. Not about vaccines, not about glyphosate, not about any product that harms people while the makers are shielded from consequence. The Durnell ruling did not create this pattern. It just extended it. And the more of us who refuse to look away, the harder it becomes to keep pretending this is normal.

We are not asking for anything radical. We are asking to be warned. We are asking for the right to hold the powerful accountable when they cause harm. And we are asking a simple question that our government seems determined not to answer: if these products are as safe as we are told, why does the industry need so badly to be protected from us?

In Gratitude,

Tracy Slepcevic

President & Founder of Autism Health Inc.

Member of the Interagency Autism Coordinating Committee (IACC)

Bestselling Author of Warrior Mom

www.WarriorMom.com | www.AutismHealth.com | www.AHSconference.com

Disclaimer: This article reflects my personal views, opinions, and firsthand experience. It is provided for informational and educational purposes only and is not intended as medical, legal, or professional advice. Statements characterizing the motives of government agencies, corporations, or public officials are expressions of opinion. Scientific and regulatory bodies disagree about the health effects of glyphosate and other substances discussed here; the EPA has stated it does not consider glyphosate likely to cause cancer, while the WHO’s International Agency for Research on Cancer has classified it as probably carcinogenic, and readers are encouraged to review the linked sources and reach their own conclusions. Nothing here should be used to make decisions about your health or medical care, or your family’s, without consulting a qualified licensed professional. My account of my son’s health is my own personal experience and is not a claim about what will happen to anyone else.

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