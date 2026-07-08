Warrior Mom

Warrior Mom

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Mike j's avatar
Mike j
7h

I’m just embarrassed at this point. Btw govt.. the soccer teams from other country’s had their own food shipped to them while visiting here. Somehow they know not to eat the garbage we provide here but 70% of Americans don’t realize how bad glyphosate is for us. Combine that with the onslaught of aluminum injected in us it provides a synergistic value that is negatively impacting our hormones, vital organs, mental health, etc etc .. but don’t worry there is a pill for that. I can’t wait to go out for dinner tonight and order a side of glyphosate to go along with my glyphosate.

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