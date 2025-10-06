Fever Isn’t the Enemy: Holistic Approaches to Supporting the Body Naturally
By Tracy Slepcevic, Warrior Mom & Founder of Autism Health Inc.
Since President Trump and Secretary Kennedy’s recent announcement, I’ve received a flood of messages from parents asking a critical question:
“If I can’t give my child acetaminophen (Tylenol) to lower a fever, what should I do instead? Is Motrin any safer?”
This is such an important conversation — not just about what to give, but why the body develops a fever in the first place, how we can support it naturally, and what parents (and expecting mothers) need to know about the risks of common over-the-counter medications.
Why the Body Raises a Fever
A fever is not a disease — it’s a biological defense mechanism. When we get a viral infection, the body raises its temperature to create an environment that’s less hospitable to pathogens. Most viruses replicate best at normal body temperature (~98.6°F). Even a modest increase to 100–102°F can help:
Slow down viral replication
Activate immune cells, including T-cells and macrophages
Increase production of interferons, proteins that fight viruses
Support detoxification by increasing metabolic activity
When we suppress this natural response with fever reducers like acetaminophen, we may actually prolong the duration of illness, because we’re blunting the body’s built-in defense strategy.
Multiple studies have shown that using antipyretics (fever reducers) does not shorten the course of viral infections, and in some cases may increase viral shedding or delay recovery.
