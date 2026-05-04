Warrior Mom

Warrior Mom

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A T's avatar
A T
1d

Yes for sure and a must read book by Dr. Natasha Campbell McBride!

https://a.co/d/03UOKFEu

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Nikki Leeds's avatar
Nikki Leeds
1d

I appreciate your words so much, Tracy. I got low key skewered when I asked a group of woman in the autism community why we say "autism acceptance" I was told because it was not a disorder or a disease and that it was a "super power"

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