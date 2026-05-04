There was a time when asking questions about autism felt like stepping into a storm.

Not because parents didn’t care deeply about their children. In fact, it was the opposite. Parents were desperate to understand what was happening, to find answers, to help their children thrive. But too often, the moment they began asking deeper questions about causes, about biology, about environmental influences, they were met with resistance, dismissal, or silence.

Just accept the diagnosis.

Just manage the behaviors.

Just move on.

But parents (like myself) didn’t stop.

We couldn’t.

Because what we were seeing in our children… the regressions, the gut issues, the immune challenges, the neurological symptoms, told a very different story than what we were being told.

Something Is Not Right

Autism is no longer rare.

Today, it affects approximately 1 in 31 children in the United States and 1 in 12 boys in the state of California. That statistic alone should stop us in our tracks. This is not a subtle increase. This is not a minor shift. This is a dramatic rise that has occurred over a relatively short period of time, and it is an epidemic.

To say this is simply the result of “better awareness” or “improved diagnostics” does not fully explain what families and clinicians are witnessing on the ground. We are seeing more children with complex medical needs, more severe symptoms, and more co-occurring conditions than ever before.

This is not just a diagnostic trend.

It is a signal.

A signal that something in our environment, our lifestyles, and our modern world has fundamentally changed and that change is impacting our children in profound ways.

The Missing Conversation

For years, the dominant narrative around autism has focused heavily on genetics. While genetics may play a role in susceptibility, they do not change rapidly enough to explain the sharp increase we are seeing today.

What has changed dramatically is our environment.

We are living in a world where children are exposed, often from conception, to a complex mixture of environmental stressors:

Increased exposure to pesticides, herbicides, and industrial chemicals

Heavy metals present in vaccines, air, soil, water, and even food sources

Highly processed foods filled with additives, preservatives, and artificial ingredients

Disruption of the gut microbiome due to diet, medications, and environmental toxins

Chronic immune system activation from ongoing environmental and physiological stress

These are no longer fringe concerns. They are increasingly being explored in scientific and medical discussions, as well as acknowledged in broader health policy conversations.

There is growing recognition that autism is frequently accompanied by underlying medical conditions… including gastrointestinal dysfunction, immune dysregulation, mitochondrial issues, and metabolic imbalances.

This represents a meaningful shift.

Because when we begin to acknowledge the biology, we open the door to new possibilities for support, treatment, and healing.

From Labels to Root Causes

When my son Noah was diagnosed, I was told what so many parents hear:

There is no treatment.

There is nothing you can do.

This is lifelong and you will just learn to manage it.

But as a mother, that didn’t sit right with me.

I chose to look deeper. I began asking different questions… not just about behavior, but about biology. What was happening inside his body? What systems were struggling? Where were the imbalances?

I began exploring:

His gut health and digestive function

His immune system and inflammatory responses

His body’s ability to detoxify and eliminate harmful substances

What I discovered was life-changing.

Because for many children, autism is not simply a behavioral or neurological label… it is a whole-body condition involving multiple systems working in distress.

When we begin to address those underlying imbalances, we were no longer limited to managing symptoms. We created an opportunity to support the body in a deeper, more meaningful way.

And that is where hope begins.

Why This Conversation Is Still Controversial

Despite the growing body of evidence and the lived experiences of countless families, the discussion around environmental contributors to autism remains controversial.

Why?

Because it challenges long-standing assumptions and deeply rooted systems.

It raises uncomfortable but necessary questions about:

Environmental policies and regulations

Industrial and agricultural practices

Medical frameworks that prioritize symptom management over root-cause investigation

The reluctance to revisit or question established narratives

These are not easy conversations. They require humility, openness, and a willingness to evolve.

But avoiding the conversation does not protect our children.

It delays progress. It limits innovation. And it prevents families from accessing information that could make a meaningful difference in their child’s life.

Parents Are Leading the Way

One of the most powerful aspects of this movement is where it has come from.

Not from large institutions.

Not from top-down directives.

But from parents.

Parents who refused to accept “there’s nothing you can do.”

Parents who stayed up late researching, connecting dots, and seeking solutions.

Parents who trusted their instincts when something didn’t feel right.

These families have become advocates, educators, and change-makers, and not because they set out to, but because they had to.

This is not about placing blame.

It is about taking responsibility.

Responsibility to ask questions.

Responsibility to explore options.

Responsibility to advocate for our children when systems fall short.

And in doing so, parents have helped shift the conversation in ways that can no longer be ignored.

Where Do We Go From Here?

We move forward with courage, clarity, and collaboration.

We advocate for:

Expanded research into environmental contributors and root causes

Comprehensive screening for underlying medical conditions in children with autism

Greater access to integrative and personalized healthcare approaches

Open, honest dialogue that allows for exploration without fear or censorship

We also work to bridge the gap between research, clinical practice, and lived experience because all three are essential.

And above all, we listen.

We listen to families.

We listen to practitioners.

We listen to the data.

Because the path forward requires all voices at the table.

A Message to Parents

If you are reading this and something inside you is telling you to look deeper and to ask more questions, to seek more answers, to explore beyond what you’ve been told…

Trust that instinct.

You are not alone in this journey. There is a growing community of parents, practitioners, and advocates who are walking this path alongside you.

You are not wrong for questioning.

You are not misguided for exploring alternatives.

And you are not powerless in your child’s journey.

There is hope.

There are options.

And there is a future where our children are supported in more comprehensive and meaningful ways.

Final Thoughts

The conversation around autism is changing.

What was once dismissed is now being reconsidered.

What was once silenced is now being spoken.

What was once fragmented is now beginning to come together.

We are witnessing the early stages of a shift… one that recognizes the complexity of autism and the importance of looking beyond labels to understand the full picture.

And while there is still much work to be done, one thing is clear:

This conversation is not going away.

In fact, it is only just beginning.

With Sincere Gratitude,

Tracy Slepcevic

Founder of Autism Health Inc. & the Autism Health Summit

Bestselling Author of Warrior Mom: A Mother’s Journey In Healing Her Son with Autism

www.AutismHealth.com | www.WarriorMom.com | www.PurHealth.com

Disclaimer

This article is for informational purposes only and is not intended to diagnose, treat, or replace medical advice. Always consult with a qualified healthcare provider regarding any medical concerns.