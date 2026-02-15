This weekend, news broke that Senator Rand Paul introduced Senate bill S. 3853 to “End the Vaccine Carve Out,” legislation that would remove the liability shield protecting vaccine manufacturers from being sued for harms caused by their products. This bill is the Senate companion to HR 4668, introduced by Representative Paul Gosar in the House of Representatives in the summer of 2025.

A growing coalition has formed in support of this legislative initiative, called End the Vaccine Carve Out, including Children’s Health Defense, Teachers for Choice, and more than two dozen health freedom organizations across the country.

But what does this actually mean?

What Is the “Vaccine Carve Out”?

To understand the significance of this moment, we have to go back to 1986 and the passage of the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act. That law created a special legal structure that shields vaccine manufacturers from most civil liability claims. Instead of families suing a pharmaceutical company directly in civil court, claims must go through a government-run system known as the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program.

In simple terms, if someone believes they were harmed by a vaccine, they cannot sue the manufacturer the way they could sue a company over a defective drug or medical device. The federal government handles the claim process instead.

Voters Are Paying Attention

A recent poll conducted by FabrizioWard and commissioned by MAHA Action prompted a memo from Tony Lyons, President of MAHA Action, to Republican Party leaders. The memo states that many MAHA voters feel “rented” but not fully represented and identifies ending the vaccine liability shield as the most politically popular vaccine-related issue among Republicans, Democrats, and Independents alike.

According to the memo, removing the liability shield is overwhelmingly popular across party lines. The argument is that Congress could champion this reform as a way to demonstrate commitment to safety and accountability without alienating major voting blocs.

In layman’s terms, this is about trust. It is about whether Americans believe that powerful corporations should be fully accountable for the products they bring to market.

What This Means for the Health and Freedom Movement

For many in the health freedom movement, this legislation represents more than policy. It represents a shift in the national conversation.

For decades, families who have reported vaccine injuries have felt marginalized, dismissed, or silenced. Whether one believes vaccines are overwhelmingly safe or believes safety has been inadequately studied in certain populations, the deeper issue has been transparency and accountability.

Ending the carve-out would not eliminate vaccines. It would not ban products. It would not prevent doctors from recommending them. What it would do is place vaccine manufacturers under the same legal standards as other pharmaceutical companies.

For health freedom advocates, this is seen as a restoration of balance. It sends the message that no industry should operate above the law, and that safety must remain paramount.

What This Means for the Autism Community

As a mother of a son with autism, this conversation is deeply personal.

The autism community is not monolithic. Families hold diverse views about causation and treatment. However, what unites many of us is the experience of unanswered questions, medical complexity, and systems that often feel unresponsive.

Many children with autism also experience immune dysfunction, gastrointestinal inflammation, neurological decline, and complex medical issues. Parents who raise concerns about environmental triggers or immune stressors have often been told there is nothing to investigate.

For some families, the liability shield has symbolized something larger: a system that appears unwilling to examine potential risks openly or to fully explore the biological vulnerabilities of certain children.

Ending the carve out, in the eyes of many families, is about opening the door to rigorous inquiry. It is about restoring the idea that safety science should be transparent, that injured families deserve a voice, and that corporations should stand behind their products.

Even for those who do not believe vaccines play any role in autism, accountability and safety oversight are foundational principles in public health. Transparency builds trust. Shielding liability can erode it.

A Defining Moment

Whether this legislation ultimately passes or not, the fact that it is gaining national attention signals a cultural shift. Voters across party lines are signaling that safety, corporate responsibility, and medical transparency matter.

For the autism community, this is not about division. It is about dignity. It is about ensuring that families are heard, that children are protected, and that science is allowed to follow evidence wherever it leads.

For the health and freedom movement, it represents the possibility of structural reform that places power back into the hands of the people.

From Warrior Mom

As a Warrior Mom, this issue has shaped my life.

When my son was diagnosed with autism, I entered a world I never expected. I saw firsthand the suffering of children with complex neurological and immune challenges. I saw families searching for answers. I saw parents dismissed when they asked hard questions.

For over seventeen years, I have fought to protect children. I have fought for medical freedom, for transparency, for research into underlying biological conditions, and for accountability at every level of the system.

This is not about politics for me. It is about protection. It is about ensuring that no child is collateral damage in a system that prioritizes profit over precaution.

If ending the vaccine carve-out means greater safety, greater accountability, and greater trust, then it is a conversation worth having.

We owe this to our children.

In strength and hope,

Tracy Slepcevic

Bestselling Author of Warrior Mom: A Mother’s Journey In Healing Her Son with Autism

Founder and President, Autism Health Inc. and the Autism Health Summit

Member of the Interagency Autism Coordinating Committee (IACC)

