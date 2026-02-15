Warrior Mom

Warrior Mom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mike j's avatar
Mike j
3d

Never thought I’d see this in my lifetime.

Reply
Share
DaughteroftheKing's avatar
DaughteroftheKing
3d

Planning to contact my U.S. senators and congresswoman on Monday morning to urge them to co-sponsor S.3853 and H.R. 4668 respectively!

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tracy Slepcevic · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture