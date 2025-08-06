Warrior Mom

Roman S Shapoval
2d

Thanks for reporting on this. Since the 1740s, electrosensitivity was established as a physical condition.

It was proved by subjects with 100% accuracy in studies from 1991, accepted under ICD-10 as EI Allergy in 2003, specifically listed as a functional impairment in Sweden in 2000, followed by the US, Canada, being recognized by courts worldwide- including the UK, from 2012.

https://romanshapoval.substack.com/p/electrosensitivity

Whenever doctors say "syndrome", they imply that they don't know the direct cause, yet paradoxically maintain that wireless radiation isn't a cause, but a psychological condition.

