Every child deserves a chance to thrive in their educational environment, especially those with unique needs. For parents navigating the world of special education, understanding your child’s rights is crucial to ensuring they receive the support, respect, and resources they are entitled to under federal law. This guide is based on Chapter 11 of my book, Warrior Mom: A Mother's Journey In Healing Her Son with Autism, and includes actionable advice and legal insights for advocating for your child’s education.

What Laws Protect Your Child’s Educational Rights?

According to the rules and regulations of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), all students ages 3 to 22 have the right to a Free and Appropriate Public Education (FAPE) designed to meet their individual needs. Students with disabilities are legally entitled to FAPE regardless of their disability severity. If this right is denied to them, their parents can advocate on their behalf to ensure that they receive all of the services to which they are entitled. Source

FREE - Students are entitled to free education. For students with disabilities, this means they have the right to receive special education and related services at no cost to them. The school is responsible for providing and paying for these services, with no financial obligation or cost attributed to parents.