As a mother—and Warrior Mom—who has been down this road before and wrote the book on it… the number one recommendation I make to parents without hesitation is this:

Clean up the diet and heal the gut.

When you heal the gut, you lay down the foundation for everything else to work. Supplements work better. Therapies work better. Detoxification works better. And most importantly, the brain works better.

The gut and the brain are directly connected through the nervous system. When the gut is inflamed, the brain is inflamed. Period.

And yet, one of the most common things I hear from parents is:

“I would love to clean up my child’s diet, but they’re such a picky eater. All they eat is chicken nuggets and pizza.”

My response is always the same and said with love, but said honestly:

“If your child is eating chicken nuggets and pizza, it’s because they’re being given chicken nuggets and pizza.”

So the real question becomes: Who is the parent in the relationship?

I say this not from judgment, but from lived experience.

My Reality as a Warrior Mom

When I began cleaning up my son’s diet, it was not easy.

For weeks, my son would throw food back at me. There were tears. There were meltdowns. There were moments I questioned myself. But I stayed the course because I knew, deep in my gut, that certain foods were hindering his ability to heal.

What always struck me was how willing some parents were to:

Travel across the country for therapies

Spend tens of thousands of dollars on treatments

Pursue advanced interventions like stem cell therapy

…yet skip over the most foundational intervention of all:

Healing the gut.

If the gut is not healed, you are building everything else on a cracked foundation.

What Is “Leaky Gut”?

Most children on the autism spectrum suffer from leaky gut, also known as increased intestinal permeability.

Here’s what that means in simple terms:

The lining of the intestines is designed to act as a selective barrier, allowing nutrients in while keeping toxins, pathogens, and undigested food particles out.

When the gut becomes damaged by:

Gluten

Dairy

Soy

Sugar

Artificial chemicals (VOCs)

Medications

Environmental toxins

…the tight junctions in the gut lining open up.

This allows undigested proteins, toxins, and pathogens to leak into the bloodstream. The immune system sees these as invaders and mounts an inflammatory response.

That inflammation doesn’t stay in the gut.

It travels to the brain.

This is why we often see:

Brain fog

Self-injurious behaviors

Behavioral regression

Anxiety

Irritability

Sleep disturbances

Lack of speech or cognitive skills

Healing the gut is not optional—it is essential.

Why You Must Heal the Gut Before Other Therapies

Think of the gut as the soil.

If the soil is damaged:

Supplements won’t absorb properly

Detox pathways won’t function well

Therapies won’t “stick”

Healing the gut typically includes:

Removing inflammatory foods

Rebuilding the gut lining

Rebalancing the microbiome

Replenishing depleted nutrients

This is why a healthy lifestyle always comes first.

What Is Gluten and Why Is It So Harmful?

Gluten is a protein found in wheat, barley, and rye. Oats are highly processed with wheat, so it is recommended to buy gluten-free oats.

In many children—especially those with neurological challenges—gluten:

Triggers immune reactions

Damages the intestinal lining

Breaks down into opioid-like peptides that affect the brain

Worsens inflammation and leaky gut

Even small amounts can create setbacks.

What Happens to Dairy When It’s Pasteurized and Homogenized?

Raw dairy is a living food. It contains:

Digestive enzymes

Beneficial bacteria

Intact fats and proteins

When dairy is pasteurized, heat destroys enzymes and beneficial bacteria.

When it’s homogenized, the fat molecules are altered, making them harder to digest.

What’s left behind is essentially:

Sugar water with added synthetic vitamins.

If a child cannot tolerate dairy, it must be removed.

If dairy is used, I recommend raw dairy only when legally and safely sourced.

Why Soy Causes Inflammation

Soy is highly problematic because it:

Is estrogenic (disrupts hormones)

Is difficult to digest

Is almost always genetically modified

Is often sprayed heavily with pesticides

In sensitive children, soy fuels inflammation and gut dysfunction.

Why Sugar Is the Worst Offender

Sugar:

Feeds harmful bacteria and yeast

Weakens the immune system

Spikes inflammation

Disrupts brain chemistry

Worsens hyperactivity and mood instability

There is no healing that happens in a sugar-fed gut.

Reading Labels: This Is Non-Negotiable

If you eat anything from a package:

Five ingredients or fewer

You should recognize every ingredient

If you can’t pronounce it, don’t eat it

Ingredients to Avoid:

Natural flavors (often hidden MSG)

Artificial colors (Red 40, Yellow 5, Blue 1)

Artificial sweeteners (aspartame, sucralose)

MSG, yeast extract, hydrolyzed proteins

High-fructose corn syrup

Soy lecithin or soy protein isolate

Canola oil, vegetable oil, and seed oils

Carrageenan

Preservatives like BHA, BHT, TBHQ

“Natural flavors” is one of the most deceptive ingredients on labels today. It is often code for neurotoxic flavor enhancers.

Disguising Healthy Food for Picky Eaters

Healing foods don’t have to look “healthy.”

Some practical strategies:

Blend vegetables into sauces and soups

Use cauliflower crusts or almond flour for pizza and use raw or no cheese

Make homemade nuggets with clean ingredients

Add collagen and greens into smoothies

Use healthy fats to improve taste and satiety

Consistency is key. Children adapt but only if we don’t give in.

Who Is in Charge of Your Child’s Future?

At some point, every parent must decide:

Am I willing to endure short-term discomfort for long-term healing?

I always say:

Early intervention matters

Diet (healthy lifestyle) comes first

Supplementation replenishes what’s missing

Removing environmental toxins—like VOCs and household chemicals—matters deeply

Your child’s body is already working hard to survive.

Our job is to stop standing in the way of healing.

Learn More: Join Us at the Autism Health Summit

If you want to learn how to truly address your child’s health at the root level, I invite you to join us at the Autism Health Summit this spring in San Diego, California, held at the beautiful Legacy Center Resort & Spa from April 24–26, 2026.

This is not just another conference—it is an educational, empowering experience designed to help parents understand why their child is struggling and how to identify and heal underlying conditions so their child can move toward a healthier, more functional life.

You will hear from leading voices and advocates in medical freedom, health policy, and autism research, including headline speakers:

Del Bigtree

Aaron Siri

Ed Clay

Dr. Toby Rogers

Throughout the weekend, you will gain practical knowledge on:

Identifying root causes of chronic inflammation and neurological dysfunction

Healing the gut and addressing immune, metabolic, and toxic burdens

Making informed decisions about diet, supplementation, and environment

Empowering yourself as a parent to advocate confidently for your child

If you are ready to move beyond symptom management and toward true healing, this summit was created for you.

For more information or to register for the summit, go to www.AHSconference.com.

A Message of Hope

This journey is not easy… but it is profoundly rewarding.

After just 30 days of cleaning up my son’s diet, I witnessed:

Return of some speech

Improved cognitive function

Greater awareness and connection

That alone made every hard moment worth it.

When I chose to live a healthy lifestyle with my son, it didn’t just change his life—it changed mine too. Living with chronic joint pain and Lyme disease taught me firsthand that food can either inflame or heal.

These children deserve a chance.

They deserve a foundation strong enough to support healing.

And it starts—always—with the gut.

With gratitude,

Tracy Slepcevic

Bestselling Author, Warrior Mom: A Mother’s Journey in Healing Her Son with Autism

Founder & President, Autism Health Inc.

www.AutismHealth.com | www.WarriorMom.com | www.AHSconference.com

Medical Disclaimer:

The information shared is for educational purposes only and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult with a qualified healthcare provider before making dietary changes, starting supplements, or beginning any new health protocol, especially for children.