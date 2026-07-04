This Fourth of July, we proudly join our nation in celebrating America’s 250th Anniversary—a milestone that honors the courage, resilience, and enduring spirit of our country. As we gather with family and friends, we also pause to recognize the men and women of our Armed Forces, veterans, and their families who have faithfully served our nation. We are deeply grateful for those who have worn the uniform and especially those who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect the freedoms we cherish today. Thank you for your service, your courage, and your commitment to our country.

To commemorate this historic occasion, Autism Health Inc. is offering our biggest promotion of the year for the 2027 Autism Health Summit! Throughout the month of July only, receive 50% OFF your Autism Health Summit admission with promo code AHS50. The Summit will be held April 29 through May 1, 2027, at the beautiful Legacy Center Resort & Spa in San Diego, California, and will once again bring together leading physicians, researchers, practitioners, advocates, and families for three inspiring days of education, collaboration, and community. This special offer ends July 31st and will not be offered again.

Register Here

In addition, organizations interested in partnering with us can receive 10% OFF all 2027 sponsorship packages during the month of July. This is an excellent opportunity to secure your sponsorship early while receiving exclusive savings. As part of our mission, we also continue to offer scholarships for low and middle income families who would otherwise be unable to attend, ensuring that financial barriers do not prevent families from accessing life changing education and resources.

Sponsor Here

From our family to yours, we wish you a safe, joyful, and meaningful Independence Day. Thank you for being part of the Autism Health community and for helping us continue to educate, empower, and serve families around the world.

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