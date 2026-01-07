Most Californians assume that vaccine recommendations in our state come from the same place they always have — the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and its Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

That assumption is no longer true.

A California law known as AB 144, passed quietly and with little public discussion, fundamentally changed who controls vaccine recommendations, liability, and compliance in this state. And most parents, patients, and even healthcare workers are unaware that it happened.

What AB 144 Actually Did

AB 144 made three major changes that every Californian should understand.

1. California No Longer Automatically Follows Future CDC or ACIP Recommendations

Before AB 144, California generally aligned its vaccine guidance with federal recommendations issued by the CDC and ACIP.

AB 144 froze federal recommendations as of January 1, 2025, and then transferred authority to the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) to update, modify, supplement, or replace those recommendations going forward.

In plain language:

• Federal recommendations now serve only as a baseline snapshot in time

• California is no longer required to adopt future CDC or ACIP changes

• CDPH can issue its own vaccine guidance independent of federal policy

This means that even if the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revises or narrows recommendations, California does not have to follow.

2. California Vaccine Policy Is Now State-Driven, Not Federally Driven

Under AB 144, CDPH recommendations take precedence for:

• Clinical practice guidance

• Insurance coverage requirements

• Scope of practice for pharmacists and other providers

If CDPH recommends a vaccine, California-regulated insurers must cover it, even if federal agencies later disagree or revise guidance.

This represents a major structural shift:

• Federal guidance no longer governs California by default

• State officials now determine vaccine policy internally

• Californians have less visibility into how and why decisions are made

3. Providers Are Granted Liability Protection Under State Authority

AB 144 also expanded liability protections for providers who administer vaccines recommended by CDPH.

This is critical.

If a provider follows CDPH guidance, they are shielded from civil liability under California law, even if:

• Federal recommendations differ

• New safety concerns emerge

• A patient experiences serious harm

This effectively shifts legal accountability away from the system and onto families.

No other pharmaceutical category enjoys this level of protection.

Why This Matters to Parents and Patients

Most Californians believe they are operating under a nationally unified, evidence-based framework. AB 144 quietly fractured that assumption.

Parents are now navigating:

• A state-specific vaccine authority

• Reduced legal recourse

• Policies that may diverge from federal updates

• Limited public awareness or debate

And crucially, informed consent has not kept pace with this shift.

Most patients are not told:

• That California can override federal guidance

• That CDPH sets policy independently

• That liability protections exist for providers

• That they have fewer legal options if something goes wrong

Consent without disclosure is not informed consent.

This Is Not About Politics. It Is About Transparency.

Regardless of where someone stands on vaccines, mandates, or medicine, every Californian should agree on this:

People have a right to know who is making decisions about their health.

AB 144 did not come with town halls.

It did not come with public education.

It did not come with meaningful parental outreach.

It came quietly… and it changed everything.

What Californians Should Be Asking Now

• Who oversees CDPH vaccine decision-making?

• What scientific standards are being used?

• How are conflicts of interest handled?

• How are parents informed of their rights?

• Why was this shift not clearly disclosed?

These are not radical questions. They are basic questions of governance.

Additional Context Californians Should Read

An investigative article published by Children’s Health Defense further outlines the implications of AB 144 and confirms what many parents suspected but were never told. The article explains how California quietly positioned itself to write its own vaccine rules independent of federal guidance while expanding liability protections for those who manufacture and administer vaccines. It raises serious concerns about transparency, informed consent, and the erosion of legal recourse for families harmed by medical interventions. This reporting underscores that AB 144 is not a minor administrative update. It represents a structural shift in power away from families and toward state agencies, with little public awareness or debate. Californians deserve to read this reporting and decide for themselves whether this aligns with their values and expectations of medical freedom and accountability.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/california-writing-own-vaccine-laws-injury-liability-shield/

Why This Conversation Cannot Be Ignored

Trust in medicine does not come from authority.

It comes from transparency, accountability, and honesty.

AB 144 moved vaccine authority further away from public scrutiny at a time when trust is already fragile. That is not how confidence is rebuilt.

Californians deserve clarity.

Parents deserve disclosure.

Patients deserve agency.

Silence is not acceptable.

Final Words from A Warrior Mom

I am a mother first. A Warrior Mom always.

And I will continue to fight for the rights of all children, especially those in my home state of California.

Silence has never protected children. Compliance has never healed them. Truth, transparency, and courage are what move us forward.

This fight is not optional. It is necessary. And I am not going anywhere.

With unwavering resolve,

Tracy Slepcevic

Bestselling Author of Warrior Mom: A Mother’s Journey in Healing Her Son with Autism

Founder, Autism Health Inc.

