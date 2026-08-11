Warrior Mom

Warrior Mom

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Mark peter's avatar
Mark peter
2d

While it’s not a magic bullet, it’s a step in the right direction. Time will tell if it’s actually sincere or just theatrics for ratings.

One thing is for sure, all politicians are like prostitutes, for sale to the highest bidder.

Unfortunately this basic premise has been disregarded:

”Moreover, look for able men from all the people, men who fear God, who are trustworthy and hate a bribe, and place such men over the people as chiefs of thousands, of hundreds, of fifties, and of tens.“

‭‭Exodus‬ ‭18‬:‭21‬ ‭ESV‬‬

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Mike j's avatar
Mike j
2d

This def feels like vindication for me.

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