On August 10, 2026, President Trump signed an executive order titled “Delivering Gold Standard Childhood Vaccine Recommendations for Americans.” I have been waiting for this day for a long time, and I want to walk you through exactly what it says, what it does not say, what it means for those of us in California, and most importantly, what it means for autism families like ours. Read more here

What the Executive Order Actually Does

This order builds on two earlier actions: a December 2025 presidential memorandum directing HHS to compare our vaccine schedule to peer developed nations and a May 2026 executive order that started the process of realigning our schedule. HHS’s scientific assessment found something that many of us have said for years. The United States recommends more childhood vaccines than any peer nation, including more than twice as many doses as some European countries, and most of those peer nations achieve high vaccination rates through public trust and education rather than government mandates.

The new order establishes what it calls Gold Standard Childhood Vaccine Recommendations, sorted into three categories:

Recommended for all children: measles, mumps, rubella, diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, polio, Hib, pneumococcal disease, HPV, and varicella.

Recommended for certain high risk groups: RSV monoclonal antibodies, hepatitis A, hepatitis B, meningococcal B, meningococcal ACWY, and dengue.

Shared clinical decision making, meaning a conversation between you and your doctor: hepatitis A, hepatitis B, rotavirus, meningococcal disease, influenza, and COVID-19.

The order also states that once available, the combined MMR shot should be offered as three separate single-disease shots, and that to the maximum extent feasible, childhood immunizations should be spread across separate medical visits rather than stacked together.

Within 90 days, the HHS Task Force on Safer Childhood Vaccines has to bring the President a plan to:

Offer single antigen vaccines starting with MMR, while still guaranteeing combination vaccines remain available for families who want them

Reassess the timing and sequencing of the entire childhood schedule based on gold standard science

Develop and study alternatives to aluminum adjuvants

Continuously evaluate the risk and benefit profile of every childhood vaccine using both American and international data

Improve vaccine safety monitoring and transparency

And then there is Section 4, titled “Maximizing Parental Choice over Childhood Vaccines.” This section directs the Attorney General to pursue legal action against state laws that conflict with parental authority, religious freedom, disability accommodations, and equal protection, specifically as those principles relate to medical and religious exemptions. It also directs the Departments of Justice, Education, and HHS to make sure states and local governments receiving federal funds are complying with those same protections.

At the signing event, Secretary Kennedy stated plainly that the administration is pursuing dozens of studies comparing health outcomes between vaccinated and unvaccinated children. This is something Secretary Kennedy has pushed for since he took office, and it is finally being said out loud, in the Oval Office, on the record. This is what many of us have been asking for. Not because we already know what the data will show. Because nobody has ever been allowed to actually look.

What This Means for Californians

I want to be very clear here so nobody walks away with the wrong impression. This executive order does not change California law. It does not restore personal belief exemptions. It does not repeal SB 277, SB 276, or SB 714. It does not touch the CAIR ME database. California still runs its own school and childcare immunization requirements, full stop.

But something important shifted underneath us. Informed Policy Advocates, a California nonpartisan group tracking this closely, laid out why this matters even without an immediate change in state law. Back in 2025, Governor Newsom signed AB 144, which built California a framework to set its own preventive health and immunization recommendations independent of federal changes. In plain terms, California built itself an off ramp in case federal vaccine policy ever moved in a different direction. That moment has now arrived.

So the real question California lawmakers now have to answer is this. If the state chooses to keep its current approach rather than align with the new federal recommendations, what evidence supports that choice? What does California’s own data actually show? Are medical exemptions functioning the way they are supposed to? Are children with disabilities and complex medical histories being appropriately accommodated?

Section 4 adds real weight to that question. It puts parental authority, religious freedom, disability accommodation, and equal protection squarely in the DOJ’s sights when it comes to state vaccine laws. That does not mean California’s laws have been ruled unlawful. It means those questions are now getting renewed federal attention, and states that receive federal funding and contracts are going to be expected to show their work.

IPA is asking Californians to push for an informational hearing in the legislature so this can happen in the open, with physicians, researchers, disability advocates, public health officials, and parents like us all in the room. I think that is exactly the right ask. We are not demanding the state do anything specific overnight. We are asking it to show its receipts. See more here

What SB 277 Never Touched: Children with IEPs

I want to add something here from my own experience as a mother, because this is a piece that gets lost in almost every conversation about SB 277 and SB 276. Both laws eliminated the personal belief exemption, but neither one applies to a child who qualifies for an Individualized Education Program (IEP). The text of SB 277 itself states that the law does not prohibit a student with an IEP from accessing the special education and related services the IEP requires and the California Department of Public Health has said directly that students with an IEP should continue receiving every service in that plan regardless of vaccination status. This is what protected my son. I had it written into Noah’s IEP that he was not to receive any further vaccinations, and the school was required to honor it, all the way through to his graduation. I will say this is not settled the same way everywhere. Interpretation of this provision has varied district to district, and some school districts have pushed back or handled it inconsistently, so this is not a blanket guarantee and every family’s situation is different. But to my knowledge, and I want to be honest that I am not a lawyer and this is not legal advice, a school cannot deny a child an IEP evaluation or the services in an existing IEP because of vaccination status. If your child has an IEP or you are pursuing one, this is worth understanding and worth having a direct conversation about with your district and, if needed, an education attorney familiar with SB 277 and IDEA.

What This Means for Us, as Autism Parents

Here is where I want to speak directly to you, mom to mom, and mom to dad.

For years, simply asking questions about the vaccine schedule got a parent labeled anti-science, or worse, a danger to public health. I lived that. I recovered my son Noah from a severe autism diagnosis through biomedical intervention, and I did it while being told by more than one professional that what happened to my own child in front of my own eyes could not possibly be connected to anything in his medical or vaccine history. This executive order does not resolve that argument. But it does something that has felt impossible for a very long time. It creates federal space for the actual research to happen.

A single antigen MMR option means families who have concerns about the combined shot, whether due to family history, a prior reaction, or simply wanting to slow down and space things out, will have a real choice instead of an all or nothing decision. Spacing vaccines across separate visits instead of stacking multiple shots in one appointment is something integrative and functional providers have recommended informally for years. Now it is federal policy language, not just a private conversation with your pediatrician.

The directive to study alternatives to aluminum adjuvants matters too. Aluminum has been one of the most persistent questions in the vaccine safety conversation, and it has been extremely difficult to get that research funded and taken seriously at the federal level. Having it written into an executive order changes the incentive structure for the agencies underneath it.

And then there is the vaccinated versus unvaccinated study. I know how loaded that phrase is, and I know the pushback it draws. But think about what we are actually asking for. Not a predetermined conclusion. A real comparison, done with rigor, that has simply never been allowed to happen in this country at scale.

None of this means the fight is over. Section 4 sets up a legal push, not an automatic outcome, and California in particular is going to resist. Federal recommendations are not federal law, and this order says so explicitly. But for the first time in a long time, the federal government is publicly acknowledging what integrative providers, functional medicine doctors, and warrior parents have been saying at kitchen tables for several decades. The schedule was too aggressive, the research was too thin, and parents deserve real informed consent, not a mandate dressed up as a recommendation.

Your Voice Still Matters… Please Send Your IACC Comment by August 20th

While all of this is happening at the federal level, there is something each of you can do right now that has nothing to do with waiting on Washington.

The Interagency Autism Coordinating Committee (IACC), the federal advisory committee I currently serve on, has a draft 2026 to 2028 strategic plan open for public comment. The comment deadline is August 20th. Please send your comments to iaccpublicinquiries@mail.nih.gov before that date.

I know some of you have read through the plan and noticed the word “vaccines” is not written on the page. I understand the frustration. I want to explain why, because I think it matters that you understand the strategy, not just the outcome.

The IACC is a federal policy committee operating inside HHS. If this committee’s public strategic plan led with vaccines as a headline issue, there is a real possibility the entire committee gets dismissed or restructured before it can accomplish anything at all. I have watched how these processes work from the inside. Read between the lines of the plan. The concerns are there, in the language around environmental factors, biomedical research priorities, and root cause investigation. They are simply not shouted from the rooftop, because shouting it from the rooftop is how you lose your seat at the table entirely.

And there is a bigger picture here that I do not want to get lost. This plan runs 336 pages and it addresses a genuinely broad spectrum of what our community is dealing with right now. Access to services. The gap that leaves middle income families falling through the cracks. Support for adults aging out of the system. Research priorities across environmental and biomedical causes. This is not a plan that ignores vaccines out of denial. It is a plan built to survive long enough to actually do something for our kids, on every front, not just one.

Secretary Kennedy has already stated publicly that the administration is pursuing the vaccinated vs. unvaccinated research. That piece is already moving forward through a different channel. The IACC strategic plan does not need to carry that fight for it to still happen.

Please support this plan. Please send your comment before August 20th. Your voice, added to thousands of others, is what keeps this committee credible, funded, and able to keep pushing forward for our children.

None of this will happen overnight, and none of it is finished. But between this executive order, the research finally being pursued, and a strategic plan built to last, we have more real momentum than we have had in years. Keep showing up. Keep speaking up. Our kids are counting on it.

In Gratitude,

Tracy Slepcevic

Founder of Autism Health and the Autism Health Summit

Board Certified Integrative Health Practitioner

Bestselling Author of Warrior Mom: A Mother’s Journey In Healing Her Son with Autism

Member of the Interagency Autism Coordinating Committee (IACC)

www.WarriorMom.com | www.AutismHealth.com | www.IACC.HHS.gov

This article reflects my personal views and advocacy as a parent, author, and member of the IACC. It is not medical advice. Please talk to your own child’s physician before making any changes to a vaccine schedule. The statements regarding vaccines and health outcomes in this article represent ongoing policy debate and my own position on informed consent and medical freedom, not settled scientific conclusions.