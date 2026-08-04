Over the past several days, I have watched organizations and individuals I have respected publicly criticize the Interagency Autism Coordinating Committee (IACC) over the working draft of the 2026–2028 IACC Strategic Plan.

As a public member of the IACC, as the mother of a son with regressive autism, and as someone who has spent years advocating for families impacted by autism, I feel compelled to respond.

Not because I believe the IACC should be excused from feedback.

It absolutely should not.

Public feedback is important. Public comments are important. Disagreement is important. In fact, public participation is built into the IACC process.

But criticism should be based on an accurate understanding of what the IACC is, what authority it actually has, what this Strategic Plan contains, and what the Committee is attempting to accomplish.

The suggestion that this IACC is somehow “not doing its job” because the word vaccines does not currently appear in the 336-page working draft ignores both the structure of the IACC and the extraordinary breadth of what is actually contained in this document.

And I believe that criticism deserves a response.

What these articles are missing

Here’s what frustrates me most about the current negative statements. They are so narrowly focused on one issue that they miss the scale of what this plan is actually trying to do for our families.

This draft covers nine full life course domains: timely and equitable diagnosis, special education and IDEA implementation, communication access for nonspeaking and minimally speaking individuals, co-occurring mental health conditions and suicide prevention, housing supply and caregiver succession for autistic adults, caregiver stabilization and respite, employment and workforce participation, aging and later life health for older autistic adults, and transportation and mobility access.

Read that list again. Housing supply for autistic adults when their parents can no longer care for them. Caregiver succession planning. Crisis care and suicide prevention. Workforce and employment supports. Later life health for autistic adults who are now aging into their 40s, 50s, and 60s with almost no infrastructure built for them.

These are not side issues. These are the issues I hear about constantly from families in our community, the ones who are terrified about what happens to their adult child with autism when they themselves are gone. This plan is the first one built to actually track and enforce federal accountability on all of it, citing the Autism CARES Act of 2024 and a 2024 GAO finding that past IACC plans described activities without ever measuring outcomes. That is a real and important shift. It deserved coverage. Instead it got buried under a single missing word.

On the structure of the committee itself

Recent articles talk about the IACC as if it is a single monolithic body that unilaterally decides what NIH studies and what it doesn’t. That is not how this committee works, and it never has been.

The IACC is a federal advisory committee established by statute. It is made up of federal members representing agencies like NIH, CDC, FDA, HRSA, and CMS, alongside 20 public members (such as myself) representing the autism community, researchers, families, and advocates. Its legal authority is to monitor federal autism activities, convene federal and public stakeholders, evaluate progress, advise the HHS Secretary, and recommend coordinated action. It does not have the authority to direct or compel any agency to fund or study anything specific, and this plan says so explicitly. None of us on this committee, federal or public, can wave a wand and add a line item to NIH’s budget. What we can do is put pressure, evidence, and public voice behind priorities so they show up in the professional judgment budget estimate NIH is required to build from this plan under the CARES Act.

If you don’t understand that structure, it is very easy to look at a 336 page document and conclude the committee is asleep at the wheel. But it isn’t. It is working within a real statutory framework, with real limits, trying to move a massive and historically fragmented federal system toward something coordinated and measurable. That is slow, unglamorous work. But it is also the work.

Now, Let’s Talk About the “Elephant in the Room”

Recent articles focuse heavily on one fact: the current working draft does not specifically use the word “vaccines.”

That is true.

But from that fact, readers are being encouraged to conclude that the IACC is ignoring environmental contributors to autism.

That conclusion is not supported by the document.

There is an entire section titled:

“Contributing Factors and Causality.”

There is another section titled:

“Environmental Research Priorities.”

The plan explicitly states:

“Autism is heterogeneous in its biology and its causation.”

It then describes autism as potentially arising through interacting developmental pathways involving genetic susceptibility, biological vulnerability, environmental influence, and developmental timing.

The document goes further…

It specifically discusses prenatal and early-life environmental exposures, collectively described as the exposome, and their potential interactions with genetics, the maternal microbiome, immune function, metabolism, and neurodevelopment.

Most importantly, the plan does not declare autism to be a purely genetic condition.

Quite the opposite actually.

It states that a strategy confined to gene discovery would be incomplete and calls for attention to environmental, immune, metabolic, microbial, and other biological inputs.

So the claim that environmental factors are simply being ignored does not survive a careful reading of the document.

Neurodevelopmental Regression Is Being Elevated to a National Priority

This is another point that has been almost completely lost in the criticism.

For decades, parents have described children who developed normally and then experienced a significant loss of language, social engagement, motor abilities, regulation, or other previously acquired skills.

Too often those parents have felt dismissed.

This Strategic Plan does not dismiss regression by any means.

It elevates neurodevelopmental regression to a major federal research and clinical priority.

The table of contents alone shows an entire section devoted to:

“Neurodevelopmental Regression: A National Priority for Precision Medicine, Early Intervention, and Therapeutic Development.”

It proposes a National Neurodevelopmental Regression Initiative, followed immediately by dedicated environmental and genetics research priorities.

That is not insignificant.

For families who have spent years saying, “My child changed. Something happened. Please investigate why,” creating a federal framework for studying regression, biological subgroups, developmental timing, environmental exposures, immune activation, metabolism, mitochondrial function, microbiome changes and other possible contributors represents a major shift in direction.

That deserves acknowledgment. And YES, we are addressing this issue.

Autism Is Bigger Than One Question

I understand why vaccine injury is an intensely important issue for many families because I have lived it. I even wrote the book on it.

I understand why parents want it investigated.

I support rigorous investigation of environmental contributors to autism and believe parents deserve answers to questions that have remained unresolved for far too long.

But here is where I disagree with the recent attacks:

The IACC cannot responsibly reduce the entire federal autism agenda to one issue.

There are millions of autistic individuals and families living with urgent needs right now.

A mother caring for a profoundly autistic 30-year-old son is wondering what happens when she passes on.

A father is wondering where his nonspeaking adult daughter will live when he is not longer with us.

Families are sitting on waiting lists for services for years and are exhausted.

Parents cannot find respite care and states are limiting services.

Adults with autism are aging out of school-based programs and entering systems that were never designed for them.

People with autism are suffering from epilepsy, severe gastrointestinal disorders, sleep disorders, metabolic abnormalities, mental health crises, communication barriers and other co-occurring medical conditions that are too often dismissed as “just autism.”

Nonspeaking individuals are still fighting to be heard.

Families are facing caregiver burnout.

Adults with profound autism need supported housing.

Older autistic adults are entering an aging and healthcare system that is largely unprepared for them.

We do not have the luxury of pretending those problems don’t exist.

My Goal as an IACC Member

I am not asking anyone to stand down from the vaccine issue. I’ve spent 18 years in this fight and I understand exactly why so many parents believe their child was vaccine injured. If that’s your story, tell it, and send it to the IACC before the August 20th deadline. That is a legitimate and necessary use of this comment period and I mean that.

What I am asking is that we stop mistaking an open draft for a closed door and stop mistaking a committee working through a genuine statutory process for a committee that isn’t listening. We have real, urgent work in front of us: housing for our aging kids, crisis care, caregiver support, workforce access, and so much more. That work is in this plan because people like you fought for it to be there over the last 20 years of comments and testimony that built this document. Let’s not burn down a real opportunity to finish that work over an incomplete read of 336 pages.

Submit your comment. Read the draft yourself before you decide what it says. And hold all of us, myself included, to the same standard of getting it right before we hit publish.

Comments on the 2026-2028 IACC Strategic Plan working draft are due August 20, 2026, to IACCPublicInquiries@mail.nih.gov.

A Final Word

I did not accept a position on the IACC to defend the status quo. I accepted it because I believe the status quo has failed far too many individuals with autism and their families.

As the mother of a son with regressive autism, I have lived this journey for years. I know what it feels like to search for answers, question what happened to your child, fight for appropriate medical care, and refuse to accept that nothing more can be done. Those experiences are exactly why I will continue advocating for better research, greater transparency, serious investigation into environmental and biological contributors to autism, and meaningful accountability from our federal agencies.

But advocacy also means recognizing the families who need help today.

It means fighting for the profoundly autistic adult whose parents are terrified about what will happen when they are gone. It means addressing housing, respite care, communication, co-occurring medical conditions, caregiver support, employment, safety, and the enormous crisis facing autistic individuals as they transition into adulthood and eventually into old age.

We should not have to choose between finding answers about what contributes to autism and improving the lives of people living with autism right now.

We must do both.

I welcome constructive feedback. I welcome scientific debate. I welcome public participation. And I will continue listening to parents and individuals with autism whose voices have too often been ignored.

But I also ask those who share our desire for change to recognize who the real opposition is. It is not the parents, advocates, researchers, and public members sitting at the table trying to move autism policy forward.

We are supposed to be on the same team.

There is too much at stake — and too many families depending on us — to spend our energy tearing one another down when we should be working together to demand answers, accountability, better science, better care, and a better future.

Our families have waited long enough. Now is the time to work together and get this right.

In Gratitude,

Tracy Slepcevic

Public Member, Interagency Autism Coordinating Committee (IACC)

Founder & President, Autism Health, Inc.

Bestselling Author of Warrior Mom

Mother & Autism Advocate

www.AutismHealth.com | www.AHSconference.com | www.WarriorMom.com