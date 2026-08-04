Warrior Mom

Warrior Mom

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Autism Love and Science's avatar
Autism Love and Science
8d

I appreciate and agree with the vast majority of this post. With one big exception.

Everyone should know that one big reason — possibly the biggest reason — why mainstream autism scientists appear to be horrified by the current IACC draft plan is that they view it is a hidden way to push an agenda of blaming vaccines. I know that for a fact. This post appears to confirm those suspicions.

The worst part is that it's obvious that the fear of vaccine blaming is the primary reason for denying the obvious huge increase in the rate of occurrence of autism. The idea seems to be that if one can keep pretending the increase isn't real then nobody can blame the increase on vaccines. By denying the increase, we end up not even looking for solutions. So we don't have solutions.

Short summary: If you really want to do something about autism — the developmental disorder, including regression — then stop blaming vaccines. Even if you firmly believe they are the cause. Even if that belief were correct, continuing the stalemate only serves to prevent solutions. On top of that, it's not correct.

And in case you're wondering: I have some real credibility here. I am the father of an adult woman who regressed dramatically shortly after turning one. That disorder has dominated our lives ever since. For years I followed the vaccine-autism community pretty closely. I went so far as to get a master's in epidemiology from Stanford just to be able to study autism properly. I know a lot of key people in the field, on both sides of each issue, and I continue to do research.

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S Dickerson's avatar
S Dickerson
8d

Tracy, I can not see vaccine injury as an (from above) " environmental contributor(s) to autism." I see it as a completely avoidable medical intervention, that pleads for direct and absolutely specific investigation- no holds barred. And NO mixing this vaccination fervor with the nebuluous far-reaching merky staus of "environmental toxin". That's just unexceptable.

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