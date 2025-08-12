On Saturday, September 6, 2025, the heart of Huntington Beach will come alive with hope, laughter, and a sea of supporters walking together for a cause that touches so many lives. The Autism Walk is more than just a 3K stroll through the beautiful Huntington Beach Central Park West… it’s a day for our community to unite, uplift, and inspire.

Why This Walk Matters

When we come together, we remind families that they are not alone. We celebrate the unique strengths of individuals with autism, honor the dedication of caregivers, and raise awareness about the need for greater support, understanding, and inclusion. Each step we take is a step toward a more compassionate world, one where every person has the opportunity to thrive.

Walk In Person or From Anywhere!

This year, we’re proud to host a Hybrid Walk. That means if you can’t make it to Huntington Beach, you can still join us from wherever you are. Walk in your neighborhood, on a treadmill, at the park—anywhere you choose—and be part of this special day. No matter where your feet hit the ground, your steps will make an impact.

Event Details

📅 Date: Saturday, September 6, 2025

📍 Location: Huntington Beach Central Park West or Anywhere You Choose!

⏰ Registration: 8:00 AM – 10:00 AM (in-person)

🚶‍♂️ Walk Start: 10:00 AM PST (in-person & virtual)

👟 Distance: Kid-friendly 3K Walk

Tickets & T-Shirts

🎟 Tickets: $30 per person or $50 with a commemorative walk t-shirt

👕 T-Shirt Deadline: Orders must be placed by July 22nd to guarantee your shirt

A Day of Fun for All Ages

This is more than a walk, it’s a celebration! Enjoy music, games, and family-friendly activities that will keep the energy high and the smiles wide. Whether you’re walking for your child, a friend, a loved one, or simply to support the cause, your presence, both in person and virtually, makes a difference.

Sponsorship Opportunities

We welcome local businesses, organizations, and individuals to partner with us as sponsors/vendors. Sponsorships help make this event possible and directly support Autism Health Inc.’s mission to provide education, resources, and hope for families impacted by autism.

Join Us in Making an Impact

Your participation directly supports Autism Health Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization helping to provide resources, education, and hope for families impacted by autism. Every ticket purchased, every t-shirt worn, and every step taken sends a powerful message: we are stronger together!

📢 Register now, lace up your walking shoes, and let’s make this year’s Autism Walk—both in person and across the map—the most inspiring one yet!

📢 Register today at: www.autismhealth.com/autism-walk/

With gratitude,

Tracy Slepcevic

President & Founder

Autism Health Inc.

E: tracy@healingautism.org