For nearly two decades, Autism Speaks has positioned itself as the leading national authority on autism. With its enormous budget, corporate influence, and constant media presence, many families once believed this organization was working in their best interest. Yet the autism community has long known that the narrative promoted by Autism Speaks is narrow, misleading, and often harmful.

This became painfully clear when Katie Wright, daughter of the founders Bob and Suzanne Wright, came forward and publicly stated that her own son, the founders’ grandson, was vaccine-injured. Katie has spent years pleading with her parents’ organization to acknowledge what so many families have experienced firsthand. In her recent article for Children’s Health Defense, she called Autism Speaks out for prioritizing politics and corporate alliances over truth, integrity, and scientific curiosity. Source

Her words were brave.

They were honest.

And they were long overdue.

Katie exposed the reality that Autism Speaks continues to push a genetics-only narrative, despite the founders’ own family experience contradicting that position. She highlighted the millions spent on research that led nowhere because the organization refused to investigate environmental factors, including vaccines, toxic exposures, and medical injury. Instead of listening to families, they doubled down on a theory that offered no solutions and benefited the pharmaceutical industry.

This is not a minor disagreement. It is a betrayal of the very families Autism Speaks claims to represent.

Why Many in the Autism Community Reject Autism Speaks

Families, autistic adults, practitioners, and advocacy groups have been vocal for years about their concerns. Many no longer trust Autism Speaks, and the reasons are both serious and consistent across the community.

Lack of Autistic Representation

For many years, Autism Speaks operated with no autistic individuals on its board or leadership team. Decisions were made about autistic people without autistic voices. Campaigns were created that instilled fear rather than empowerment. The absence of representation led to messaging that did not reflect lived experience, and that disconnect has never been fully repaired.

Support for Controversial Therapies

Autism Speaks has a long history of promoting Applied Behavior Analysis, a therapy that many autistic adults describe as traumatic. Critics explain that ABA encourages children to suppress natural stimming behaviors and pushes them to mimic neurotypical presentation rather than supporting their unique neurological design. For many families and autistic self-advocates, this approach feels punitive and dismissive.

Misallocation of Funds

Perhaps the most painful criticism is the pattern of how funds are spent. Tax filings reveal that only a small fraction of Autism Speaks’ budget goes toward direct family support. Much larger portions are spent on fundraising, executive salaries, and public relations. Families in crisis receive little while the organization continues to grow its corporate partnerships, events, and administrative infrastructure.

With the resources they have, Autism Speaks could have transformed lives. Instead, many families continue to feel unseen, unheard, and unsupported.

Why I Founded Autism Health

I founded Autism Health because families needed more than awareness. They needed education, support, research, community, and hope rooted in truth rather than political convenience.

At Autism Health:

We are 90% volunteer-based

I, personally, do not take a paycheck and work six to seven days a week supporting families internationally

We partner with companies to offer treatments at no cost

We collaborate with the SPELLERS community to help non-speakers communicate

We advocate for integrative, individualized approaches to address underlying conditions associated with autism

We work directly with parents, practitioners, and caregivers to help them understand the biological, environmental, and medical factors that influence their child’s development

We have no major grants and no wealthy backers. We rely on faith, partnership, and the incredible families that continue to persevere despite overwhelming obstacles.

We never claim that there is a cure for autism. That is not our calling.

Our calling is to help families navigate the medical complexities that often accompany autism and to support individuals in reaching their highest potential.

The Heart of the Issue

Autism Speaks has millions and a platform unlike any other autism organization in the nation. They could bring light to environmental research, early medical injury, gut and immune dysfunction, mitochondrial issues, stem cell advances, and biomedical interventions that so many families credit with changing their children’s lives.

Instead, they cling to a genetics-only narrative that protects industry interests while ignoring the experiences of parents across the world.

I cannot prove that they are influenced by pharmaceutical power, but their actions point to a troubling alignment. When an organization with vast resources consistently avoids meaningful environmental research — and by environmental research, I do not mean blaming overweight parents or older mothers, but examining medical, toxic, and biological exposures — we must ask who benefits from that silence. It certainly is not the parents.

Families deserve better.

Our children deserve better.

The future deserves truth, transparency, and courage.

That is why Autism Health exists. And that is why I will continue to speak, write, advocate, and stand alongside every family searching for answers, healing, and hope.

As an autism mom, I have been blessed to walk this path, and I thank God for my son Noah every single day. He is the reason I fight, the reason I refuse to stay silent, and the reason I serve the autism community. Through his journey, I learned resilience, compassion, and the true meaning of devotion. His life continues to guide my purpose, and for that I am eternally grateful.

With gratitude and unwavering commitment,

Tracy Slepcevic

Founder and President, Autism Health Inc.

Bestselling Author of Warrior Mom: A Mother’s Journey in Healing Her Son with Autism

www.AutismHealth.com | www.WarriorMom.com | www.AHSconference.com

About Autism Health Inc.

Autism Health Inc. is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing research, supporting families, and addressing the underlying medical and biological conditions associated with autism. We provide education, resources, and direct support to families in need, and we work tirelessly to ensure individuals with autism receive compassionate, integrative care grounded in truth and science. Every program we offer is built on service, transparency, and a commitment to improving quality of life.

If you feel compelled to donate, please know that your contribution will be used with intention and integrity. Every dollar goes directly toward supporting families, expanding research initiatives, and providing access to treatments that can change lives. Your generosity truly makes a difference.