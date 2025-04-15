The Autism Health Summit, held April 11-12, 2025, in San Diego, was an incredible success, bringing together hundreds of families, caregivers, and medical professionals to learn, connect, and ignite real hope for families impacted by autism. Our attendees left the event not only with new tools and resources but with renewed energy, inspiration, and clarity. For many, it was the first time they felt seen, heard, and understood.

Our conference brought to light critical conversations about underlying conditions that affect individuals with autism, including environmental triggers, pregenetic factors like MTHFR mutations, chronic inflammation, gut dysfunction, mitochondrial issues, and immune dysregulation. We welcomed renowned doctors and researchers who presented real science, clinical case studies, and non-pharmaceutical therapies that are helping children and adults thrive… sometimes for the first time in their lives.

Yet, despite the uplifting and empowering nature of the event, NBC News published an article labeling our Summit as an “anti-vaccine gathering” pushing “false hope.” We were also mentioned by the San Diego Times and HHS in articles that painted a similarly biased picture. But my question is: Why are they so against promoting healing modalities that have proven time and again to work? Why is it controversial to share success stories, offer hope, and highlight treatments that are helping real children and families improve their quality of life? The families that attend this Summit don’t come for conspiracy, they come for answers they are not getting from their doctors.

Let me be clear…

I am Tracy Slepcevic, the founder of Autism Health Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, and creator of the Autism Health Summit. I am not an anti-vaxxer. I am a mother who has walked through fire to help my son heal. I do not spread misinformation or false hope. Everything I promote is based on life experience, the stories of hundreds of families, and the clinical expertise of leading professionals in the functional medicine field.

This Is My Truth

When my son was a baby, he was developing typically and met all his milestones. Then he received a round of vaccines (MMRV), and everything changed. Within 24 hours, he developed a high fever, broke out in a rash, and began screaming inconsolably. What followed was a slow and terrifying regression with loss of speech, eye contact, and motor skills. The doctors told me this was “normal.” But as a mother, I knew it wasn’t.

I spent the next several years implementing biomedical interventions, functional medicine protocols, dietary changes, detox strategies, and supportive therapies. My son began to improve; maybe not overnight, but steadily. Today, he is a fully functioning young adult who drives, works, and enjoys life without limitations.

This is not “false hope.” This is our story… and the story of countless families who have seen their children improve through integrative care. I have met parents from all over the world who share the same experience: their child regressed after a routine vaccine appointment and then began to heal through personalized, holistic intervention. Why do you need a published study for proof?

Now I am not claiming that what worked for my son will work for every child. Everyone has a different biological makeup and pre-genetics so not everyone will respond the same way to alternative treatments or therapies.

I Don’t Judge, I Inform

I believe everyone has the right to choose what goes in their bodies and I am pro-health freedom. I believe parents deserve informed consent, which includes knowing what ingredients are in vaccines, understanding potential side effects, and being aware of existing risks, especially for children with underlying vulnerabilities. There should be complete transparency. I don’t judge any parent for choosing to vaccinate. But I ask for the same respect in return.

Brandy Zadrozny, a senior reporter for NBC News, attended our event with the intention of discrediting our mission. She saw only what she wanted to see. She ignored the science, the emotion, the families in tears over finding hope again, and the doctors who are courageously treating patients with compassion and science-based solutions.

Brandy even shared in her article a beautiful message that one of the parents left for her: “Brandy, I’m glad I got to meet you. I respect people on all sides of the issue. I don’t claim to have all the answers. Maybe there are multiple causes of autism. I hope your article goes well, and that you just consider, for a brief space in time—what if there is a chance—even a small chance—that they are right?”

To Brandy and others like her — I hold no judgment. I wish you and your family peace and well-being. But I ask, with compassion and sincerity: please take the time to hear what we, the other side, have to say. We are parents, professionals, and advocates who have lived through unimaginable hardship and witnessed profound healing. Our stories deserve to be heard, not dismissed. That is the job of a real journalist.

The Proof Is in the Results

If the medical system truly had all the answers, then autism rates wouldn’t be skyrocketing. We would see recovery, not regression. If you place an unvaccinated child next to a fully vaccinated one, the differences in health, behavior, and chronic illness are undeniable and many practitioners and parents are waking up to this reality.

We do not claim to have a cure for autism. What we offer is support, education, and a space for healing. We believe in treating the whole body, supporting the brain, and restoring hope. That’s not radical — it’s just plain common sense.

A Word About RFK Jr.

Let me also say this clearly… Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is not the "God of anti-vaxxers" as some in the media claim. That narrative is not only ridiculous, it's false. RFK Jr. took the time to listen to us — the parents. He reviewed the case files, read the science, and heard the real-life stories of families like mine. It was only after this that he came to understand the truth about what vaccines were doing to our children.

He is a father, a husband, a leader, and now the Secretary of Health and Human Services. He deserves respect, not slander. RFK Jr. is also a dear friend, and I am grateful for his sacrifice, dedication, and courage. What I admire most is his willingness to take the time to listen — truly listen — to the people. That is a quality rare in leadership, and it is why so many of us stand behind him.

The mainstream media continues to promote fear-based narratives, leading people to rush toward pharmaceutical solutions, such as vaccines, drugs, and quick fixes, many of which come with a long list of side effects and long-term consequences. What they don’t promote is the body's own God-given capacity for healing. I believe in trusting your innate immune system, strengthened through proper nutrition, regular exercise, sunlight, and a balanced lifestyle. Our bodies were designed to heal — if only given the chance.

A Final Word to the Media

To the reporters out there: until you’ve walked a day in my shoes, until you’ve sat with a child who can’t speak and watched them fight to say one word, until you’ve held a grieving parent who just wants their child back… don’t be so quick to judge. And to NBC — thank you for the free advertising. We’ve never had this much exposure.

Despite the backlash, the Autism Health Summit was a resounding success. Lives were changed. Parents were empowered. And a community was strengthened. We look forward to hosting you again next year and continuing to fight for the children whose voices deserve to be heard.

I come from a space of love. My journey is spiritually led, and I believe that God watches over me and the work I do. Everyone — even reporters — has a right to their opinion, but no one has the right to judge me when they haven't even taken the time to speak to me. Additionally, we as parents deserve answers. 1 in 36 kids with autism is NOT acceptable. We, as a movement, are committed to uncovering the truth. We do not spread misinformation — we are the injured.

With love and gratitude,

Tracy Slepcevic

Founder, Autism Health Inc. — www.AutismHealth.com