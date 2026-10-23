America’s adult autism services crisis, the reality of aging caregivers, and a new federal strategic plan that could help change the future…

There is a conversation I keep having with parents that breaks my heart every time. These aren’t parents of newly diagnosed toddlers. They’re mothers and fathers in their 50s, 60s and even 70s who have spent decades caring for their children, fighting insurance companies, sitting through IEP meetings and managing medical appointments, often at the expense of their own health, careers and savings. Their children are adults now, but the caregiving never stopped. Some haven’t had a full night’s sleep in years. Some walked away from careers they loved or drained their retirement accounts to pay for therapies and medical care. Many are exhausted, isolated from friends and family, and scared. And almost every one of these conversations ends with the same question:

“What is going to happen to my child when I’m gone?”

As the mother of a son with autism, the founder of Autism Health, and a member of the Interagency Autism Coordinating Committee (IACC), I believe this is one of the most urgent and neglected issues in our community. We put so much energy into early diagnosis, childhood interventions and school services, and those conversations matter. But what happens when that child turns 18, school ends, services disappear, and the parents who have carried everything for decades start to age themselves? Autism is a lifelong condition, and our commitment to these individuals and their families has to be lifelong too.

The Cliff Nobody Prepares You For

Parents often describe the end of school services as falling off a cliff, and I think that’s exactly right. For years, there is at least some structure in place. There’s a school day, an IEP team, therapists and people who know your child. Then one day it’s gone. Families are suddenly expected to navigate an entirely different adult system with different agencies, different rules and long waiting lists, usually with very little guidance or support. Many parents tell me nobody sat down with them ahead of time to explain what was coming. They learned it the hard way, after their son or daughter was already home all day with nowhere to go and nothing meaningful to do.

When that happens, the weight falls back on mom and dad. One parent cuts back on work or leaves their job entirely. Progress that took years to build can start to slip without daily routines and support. And the family that was already stretched thin now has even less help than before.

Stop Waiting for Families to Hit a Crisis

What frustrates me most is that none of this is new. We have always known that children with autism grow up to be autistic adults, that parents get older, that many individuals with profound autism will need support for the rest of their lives, and that residential programs, respite care and qualified caregivers are in short supply. Yet families keep running into the same walls year after year. Why are we still treating predictable life transitions like emergencies? Why does a mother have to become physically unable to care for her adult child before residential services open up? Why does it take a hospitalization, a financial collapse or complete burnout before anyone recognizes how serious a family’s situation is? And why aren’t we investing more in preventing these crises in the first place?

We need a system that plans for lifelong support instead of reacting to crises. That means more adult day programs, vocational training and supported employment, appropriate housing, respite care, and doctors who are actually equipped to care for autistic adults. It means giving families real information and help before their kids age out of school services, not after. It means recognizing that adults with profound autism can’t be served by programs designed only for people who can live independently. And it means making sure parents, caregivers and autistic adults across the entire spectrum of support needs have a seat at the table when policy is written.

Our Adults Deserve Better

The IACC adopted its 2026-2028 Strategic Plan on August 27, and it is now with the Department of Health and Human Services for approval. I’m hopeful its recommendations will lead to real action, but a plan on paper won’t give an exhausted mother a break, create a safe home for an adult with profound autism, or make sure a qualified caregiver is there when a parent gets sick. What counts is implementation, funding and accountability, and most of all, remembering that real lives and real families are on the other side of every decision.

That’s where you come in. Call your elected representatives. Share your experiences with your state developmental disability agency. Take part in public comment opportunities and push for better Medicaid home and community-based services, housing, adult healthcare and caregiver support. Ask your representatives what they’re doing about the shortage of adult autism services in your state, how they plan to support aging caregivers, and what happens to individuals with profound autism when their parents can no longer care for them. Then keep asking until you get a real answer. We cannot allow the needs of adults with autism to remain an afterthought in public policy.

To the Parents Who Are Tired

To the parents who have given decades to caring for your children, I hear you. I hear the exhaustion, the frustration of being told there’s yet another waiting list, and the fear that comes with getting older. And I understand the love that keeps you going, even on the days you feel like you have nothing left.

My son Noah is 21 now. I’m so grateful for the progress he has made and the independence he has gained, but I know many families are living a very different reality. They are still providing the same intensive care they did when their children were small, only now their children are adults and the parents are the ones aging. These families deserve our attention and, more than that, real support. Through Autism Health and my seat on the IACC, I will keep fighting for them, especially the families who are too often overlooked.

I believe we can build a future where families don’t have to choose between their financial security, their own health and the well-being of their adult children. A future where individuals with profound autism have safe housing, good medical care, meaningful activities and support for life, and where parents can grow older knowing their children will be cared for with dignity and respect.

No parent should lie awake at night wondering whether their child will be safe after they’re gone. Autism doesn’t end at 18, and our responsibility to these individuals shouldn’t end at any age. Our children grow up. Our commitment to them has to grow with them.

What Families Can Do Right Now…

While we continue advocating for better federal and state systems, there are practical steps families can take to prepare for adulthood and long-term care.

I encourage parents to begin transition planning early, even if their child is still in middle school.

Families should investigate their state’s developmental disability services, Medicaid eligibility pathways, home- and community-based services waivers, and vocational rehabilitation programs. In states with waiting lists, understanding the enrollment process early can be especially important.

Parents should also explore Supplemental Security Income (SSI), ABLE accounts, special needs trusts, supported decision-making, and guardianship or conservatorship where legally appropriate. These options serve different purposes, and families should seek qualified legal or benefits guidance before making decisions.

Another important step is creating a detailed future-care plan that documents the adult’s communication methods, medical history, medications, routines, sensory preferences, support needs, emergency contacts, and personal wishes.

If you’re the parent or caregiver of an adult with autism, please share your story in the comments. Your stories help shape the conversations happening in research, policy and services. And if this resonates with you, please share it with other parents, autism organizations, healthcare providers and policymakers. The more attention we bring to this, the harder it becomes to ignore.

In Gratitude,

Tracy Slepcevic

Founder of Autism Health and the Autism Health Summit

Board Certified Integrative Health Practitioner

Bestselling Author of Warrior Mom: A Mother’s Journey In Healing Her Son with Autism

Member of the Interagency Autism Coordinating Committee (IACC)

www.AutismHealth.com | www.WarriorMom.com | www.AHSconference.com

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are my personal views as a mother, autism advocate and nonprofit founder, and do not necessarily represent the official positions of the IACC, HHS or the United States government. The IACC 2026-2028 Strategic Plan was adopted by the Committee on August 27, 2026. Its recommendations are advisory and do not, by themselves, establish new federal services, benefits or funding.