Warrior Mom

Warrior Mom

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A T's avatar
A T
4dEdited

Sue the pharmaceutical companies via class action lawsuits for causing your child's autism in the first place and then use those funds to fund support systems for autistic child and adult victims and their parents.

Also read and share Dr. Natasha Campbell McBride's tremendously important book called Gut and Psychology Syndrome to change the foods that your autistic child is consuming that disrupt your child's digestive system that produce neurotoxins and continuation of autism.

https://a.co/d/026cjEwT

Jesus: "I am the Light for the world, whoever follows Me never walks in darkness!" John 8:12

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annapolis73's avatar
annapolis73
4d

Every word of your article is true. If my family is not living proof, I do not know where else to point the public. I'm 75 now. I do not want praise. I demand compensation and due process of law. The taxpayer has largely, even thoug inadequately assumed responsitbility for large amounts already.

This is what governments do. They protect a special interest, largely legalized bribery, then pits people against one another to foot the bill. It is designed to never work.

Those interested may read my reply to AT contained herein.

But, even with the compensation we have been denied it still begs the question, as my wife and I are nearing death: 'Where do I go to get our lives back." My son's suffering is in fact immeasurable and no amount of money would ever be enough.

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