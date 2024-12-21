Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is often at the center of a complex and polarizing debate: Is autism a disorder to be treated, or is it a form of neurodiversity to be embraced? While some view autism through the lens of challenges and deficits, others see it as a valuable difference that enriches society. While the neurodiversity narrative is prevalent, it often overlooks the importance of addressing the underlying challenges and needs of individuals with autism. Let’s explore these viewpoints and their implications for individuals and families.