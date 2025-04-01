April is Autism Awareness Month, a time not only to raise awareness but to shift the conversation toward understanding the full scope of what families living with autism face every day. While much of the public narrative focuses on behavioral symptoms, there's a critical component that remains under-discussed: the chronic diseases and medical complexities that often plague children on the autism spectrum.

Autism is more than a neurological diagnosis; for many children, it’s a whole-body condition that affects the immune system, the gut, mitochondrial function, and more. From chronic gastrointestinal issues and autoimmune disorders to neurological inflammation and detoxification challenges, these children often suffer silently from conditions that mainstream medicine fails to address.

Chronic Conditions Common in Autism

Many autistic children experience one or more of the following chronic conditions:

Gut Dysbiosis & Leaky Gut Syndrome

Severe Food Sensitivities and Allergies

Immune Dysregulation and Autoimmunity

Mitochondrial Dysfunction

Genetic Disorders (such as MTHF-R)

Seizure Disorders and Epilepsy

Neuroinflammation

PANS/PANDAS

Environmental Toxic Overload

These are not just comorbidities... they are underlying drivers that can manifest as behavioral, cognitive, and developmental symptoms. When left unaddressed, they worsen the severity of autism. But when identified and treated, they can lead to life-changing improvements in health, behavior, and communication.

Promising Therapies and Treatments

Hope is not lost. Around the world, pioneering practitioners and dedicated parents have discovered therapies that have helped their children thrive, including:

Dietary Intervention (gluten-free, casein-free, soy-free, sugar-free)

Gut Healing Protocols (probiotics, digestive enzymes, antifungals)

Biomedical Treatments (methylation support, mitochondrial nutrients)

HBOT (Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy)

Peptides and Stem Cell Therapy

Plasmalogens and Red Light Therapy

IV Nutritional Therapy and Ozone Therapy

Spell to Communicate (S2C)

Functional Neurology and Neurofeedback

And so much more!

These are not one-size-fits-all solutions, but they represent a paradigm shift in how we approach autism; not as a fixed genetic disorder, but as a treatable medical condition with the potential for remarkable transformation. While we are not claiming that there is a cure for autism, we believe that by addressing the underlying medical issues, many children can experience profound improvements in health, communication, and overall quality of life.

Join Us at the Autism Health Summit 2025

This April, as we honor Autism Awareness Month, we invite you to take a step further and join us at the Autism Health Summit, happening April 11-12, 2025, in San Diego, CA at the Town & Country Resort. This life-changing event brings together the world’s leading integrative and functional medicine experts who are revolutionizing autism care.

Featured Speakers Include:

Del Bigtree – Investigative journalist and the host of The Highwire, Del is a passionate advocate for medical freedom and vaccine transparency.

Dr. Peter McCullough – Renowned cardiologist, Dr. McCullough has published extensively on COVID-19 treatment protocols and advocates for informed consent in medicine.

Dr. Brian Hooker – A biochemical engineer and autism dad, Dr. Hooker has been instrumental in uncovering CDC data related to vaccine safety and autism research.

Dr. Sabine Hazan – A leading gastroenterologist and microbiome researcher, Dr. Hazan brings cutting-edge insight into gut health and its connection to neurological disorders.

Dr. Dayan Goodenowe – (Platinum Sponsor) Neuroscientist and founder of Prodrome Sciences, Dr. Goodenowe is a pioneer in plasmalogen research and brain health.

Dr. Joshua Berka – A naturopathic doctor and the medical director of BEMER Therapy specializing in neuro-regeneration and integrative therapies for autism and chronic illness.

Dr. Phillip Yoo (Laser Regenerative Medicine, Platinum Sponsor) – A leading expert in stem cell biology and regenerative laser therapy.

These physicians and thought leaders will discuss real solutions for chronic illness in autism, addressing gut health, neuroinflammation, detoxification, and immune function… offering families practical steps for intervention and hope.

✅ CME credits are available for medical professionals and therapists.

✅ Learn more and register at AHSconference.com

✅ Use promo code AHS50 for $50 off your in-person ticket.

Together, We Are Creating Change

Autism Awareness Month is about more than recognition — it's about empowerment. It’s about uncovering the truth behind the underlying conditions and equipping families with knowledge, support, and tools for healing.

Join us in San Diego and be part of the movement that’s changing lives… one child, one breakthrough, and one family at a time. AHSconference.com