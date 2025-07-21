Diabetes is rapidly becoming one of the most serious chronic health challenges in the United States, and alarmingly, it is now affecting children at an unprecedented rate. The combination of poor diet, sedentary lifestyles, and exposure to environmental toxins has created a perfect storm. The result? An epidemic that is not only shortening lifespans but also reducing quality of life, especially among our most vulnerable populations.

What is Diabetes?

Diabetes is a metabolic disorder that occurs when the body cannot effectively use or produce insulin, a hormone that regulates blood sugar (glucose) levels. There are two main types:

Type 1 Diabetes is an autoimmune condition in which the immune system attacks insulin-producing cells in the pancreas. It is typically diagnosed in childhood or adolescence and requires lifelong insulin therapy.

Type 2 Diabetes is largely lifestyle-related and occurs when the body becomes resistant to insulin or doesn’t produce enough. It used to be called "adult-onset" diabetes, but it is now increasingly common in children due to poor diet and obesity.

Signs and Symptoms

Frequent urination

Excessive thirst

Unexplained weight loss

Fatigue

Blurred vision

Slow-healing wounds

Increased hunger

The Link Between Diabetes and Autism

Children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) are at a higher risk of developing metabolic conditions, including Type 2 diabetes. This is due in part to:

Restricted diets and poor nutrition

Use of certain medications

Sedentary behavior

Gut microbiome imbalances

Moreover, managing diabetes in children with autism presents unique challenges due to communication barriers and sensory sensitivities.

Controlling Type 2 Diabetes Naturally

While Type 1 diabetes requires insulin, Type 2 diabetes can often be managed and even reversed through lifestyle interventions:

Diet: Focus on whole foods, low glycemic index carbs, lean proteins, and healthy fats.

Exercise: Regular physical activity helps the body use insulin more effectively.

Sleep: Poor sleep can impair insulin sensitivity.

Stress Management: Chronic stress raises blood sugar levels.

Supplements: Berberine, alpha-lipoic acid, magnesium, and cinnamon may help regulate blood sugar levels.

Best Meal Plan Ideas for Type 2 Diabetes

Breakfast: Proteins and healthy fats, such as eggs and avocados

Lunch: Grilled chicken salad with olive oil vinaigrette or fast through lunch (optional)

Snack: Apple slices with almond butter or consider fasting during the day (optional)

Dinner: Baked salmon or lean grass-fed meat, quinoa, and lightly steamed vegetables or just lean meat and vegetables

Dessert: Chia pudding with coconut milk and cinnamon (optional)

How to Prevent Type 2 Diabetes

Eat a nutrient-dense, low-sugar diet (refined carbs and sugars)

Limit processed and fast foods

Stay active daily

Maintain a healthy weight

Prioritize gut health (include prebiotics and probiotics)

Avoid sugary drinks and excess carbohydrates… drink plenty of water

Peptides That Support Type 2 Diabetes

Several therapeutic peptides show promise in managing blood sugar levels and improving metabolic health:

IGF-1 and MOTS-c peptides: IGF-1 supports insulin sensitivity and cellular repair, while MOTS-c improves mitochondrial function, enhances glucose metabolism, and supports metabolic health

CJC-1295 and Ipamorelin: Improve insulin sensitivity and promote fat loss

BPC-157: Reduces inflammation and supports gut and pancreatic health

Studies Supporting Alternative Treatments

A 2020 study in Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism showed that berberine was as effective as metformin in lowering blood sugar. (Source)

Research published in Frontiers in Endocrinology supports the use of probiotics for improving insulin sensitivity. (Source)

A meta-analysis in Nutrients found significant blood sugar reductions in people supplementing with cinnamon. (Source)

Alarming Forecast: Type 2 Diabetes in Youth to Skyrocket

A 2023 modeling study published in Diabetes Care projects a staggering 673% rise in Type 2 diabetes among U.S. youth under 20 by 2060, from approximately 28,000 cases in 2017 to an estimated 220,000 young Americans. The total number of youth living with both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes is expected to surge from 213,000 to over 526,000 by that time. (Source)

These forecasts are not simply numbers; they predict a public health crisis. Childhood obesity and sedentary lifestyles fuel this rise. The concern is even greater for children with autism, many of whom endure digestive, metabolic, and inflammatory imbalances that may accelerate progression toward insulin resistance and Type 2 diabetes.

Artificial Sweeteners Fueling the Diabetes Epidemic

While marketed as healthier alternatives to sugar, artificial sweeteners, like aspartame, sucralose, saccharin, acesulfame-K, and erythritol, are increasingly linked to metabolic havoc.

Higher risk of obesity & Type 2 diabetes : A Children’s Health Defense review notes artificial sweeteners “raise your risk of obesity, Type 2 diabetes, metabolic syndrome and related health conditions.” (Source)

Gut microbiome disruption : These sweeteners may alter gut bacteria balance, leading to worse metabolic function; even triggering weight gain and insulin resistance.

Animal studies reveal impairment : Research from the 2018 Experimental Biology conference showed both sugar and artificial sweeteners impaired how the body processes food and damaged blood vessels. (Source)

Increased body fat even when “diet” : A University of Minnesota study found long-term artificial sweetener use correlates with increased body fat, even beyond calorie intake. (Source)

Risk in children is especially concerning : Systematic reviews show artificial sweeteners linked to weight gain, altered insulin sensitivity, and higher diabetes risk in youth.

Vascular dangers from erythritol: A 2025 study from the American Physiology Summit warns that a single dose of erythritol can dramatically increase oxidative stress and reduce nitric oxide in brain vessels, potentially raising stroke risk. (Source)

Why this matters for Type 2 diabetes

Artificial sweeteners disrupt the brain-gut axis: artificial sweetness without calories can trick the body into craving more sugar, hinder glucose control, and drive insulin resistance in people without diabetes. This makes them counterproductive for diabetes prevention and management. Steps We Can Take to Reverse This Trend

Encourage early intervention with nutrition education for families

Provide access to safe outdoor spaces and physical activity programs

Promote gut and metabolic health with fermented foods and targeted supplementation

Advocate for less processed school meals and sugar-free alternatives

Raise awareness about metabolic health risks in neurodivergent populations

Final Thoughts

Diabetes, particularly Type 2, is largely preventable. Through lifestyle changes and natural interventions, we can reduce the burden of this condition and help our children live healthier lives. In the autism community, this is especially critical. These children already face unique challenges, and we owe it to them to create a path to better health.

Let’s raise awareness, promote education, and empower families with the tools to take control of their health… naturally.

Written by Tracy M. Slepcevic, Bestselling Author of Warrior Mom: A Mother’s Journey In Healing Her Son with Autism

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not intended to diagnose or treat any medical condition. Always consult with a qualified healthcare professional.