Governor Gavin Newsom has once again proven he is out of line with the values of freedom and democracy. With the signing of AB 144, California has officially cut ties with federal vaccine oversight bodies like the CDC and ACIP, instead handing all authority to the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) and the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP). (Source)

On the surface, some will say this is just “localizing decision-making.” But let’s be honest—this is government control at its worst. Parents are now being forced into a corner: homeschool your kids or comply with state vaccine mandates. That is not “choice!” That is not “freedom!” When the government dictates what goes into your body or your child’s body, that is communism disguised as public health.

A Government Acting Out of Fear

Newsom is not leading; he is reacting… acting out of fear. He is watching the tides turn, and he knows people are waking up. With the tragic passing of Charlie Kirk, even many on the left are starting to question the narrative. The conversation is shifting. People are realizing the enormous overreach of government in our daily lives, and that realization is dangerous for those in power.

This feels like the beginning of a secession of the people, not from our country, but from corrupt leadership that continues to strip away constitutional rights. Newsom will not succeed in crushing the will of the people. Parents and citizens will fight back because our bodies, our children, and our rights are NOT FOR SALE.

Freedom to Choose

The Constitution guarantees us the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. None of that can exist if the government decides what medical products we must inject into our bodies and the bodies of our children. The government has no moral or constitutional authority to make these decisions for us.

Parents deserve the right to informed consent. We deserve the right to know exactly what goes into our children’s bodies and to decide for ourselves whether it is safe, necessary, or ethical. By removing that right, California is showing its true colors—this is not about health, it’s about control.

Next Year Is an Election Year

This is not the time to sit quietly. Next year is an election year, and parents must rise up. We need to use our voices, our votes, and our presence to send a message: we will not comply with tyranny. The future of our children depends on it.

How Parents Can Fight Back

Show Up: Attend school board meetings, community forums, and local government hearings. Don’t let decisions be made in silence. Organize: Form or join parent groups in your community. There is strength in numbers. Educate Others: Share articles, host information nights, and speak out online. Many parents don’t even know AB 144 passed. Vote Local: Change starts in local elections—school boards, city councils, and county supervisors matter more than most realize. Contact Legislators: Flood their phones, emails, and offices. They need to know parents are watching. Support Legal Action: Back lawsuits challenging unconstitutional overreach. Every parent deserves access to legal protections. Homeschool Networks: If forced into homeschooling, connect with others so you’re not alone. Build support systems that empower families.

We Must Not Give Up

This is not the end—it is only the beginning. Across the country, parents are rising up. California may have taken another step into tyranny with AB 144, but the people will not stay silent. We will fight for our children! We will fight for our freedoms! We will fight for the right to choose!

This is our moment to reclaim what is rightfully ours. Let’s not waste it. So many children have been vaccine-injured (including my own). Together, we must rise and protect future generations. God bless us all!

Written by Tracy Slepcevic

Bestselling Author of Warrior Mom | President & Founder of Autism Health Inc.

www.WarriorMom.com and www.AutismHealth.com

⚠️ Disclaimer: This article is for informational and advocacy purposes only. It reflects my personal views and analysis of current legislation. It is not legal or medical advice.