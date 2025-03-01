It’s heartbreaking when any child dies. Holly’s tragic story shows the devastating reality of vaccine injury at it’s worst; her MMR vaccine caused fatal brain swelling and she lost her life. Yet, the mainstream narrative pushes fear without addressing key facts:

❓ Did the Texas cases come from vaccine strain measles?

❓ How many vaccinated kids are actually getting measles from the vaccine? Mine did!

❓ Why aren’t these critical questions being answered?

Facts matter. Transparency matters. Protecting our children matters.

