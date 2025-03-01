It’s heartbreaking when any child dies. Holly’s tragic story shows the devastating reality of vaccine injury at it’s worst; her MMR vaccine caused fatal brain swelling and she lost her life. Yet, the mainstream narrative pushes fear without addressing key facts:
❓ Did the Texas cases come from vaccine strain measles?
❓ How many vaccinated kids are actually getting measles from the vaccine? Mine did!
❓ Why aren’t these critical questions being answered?
Facts matter. Transparency matters. Protecting our children matters.
Learn more: 👉 www.hopefromholly.com
www.WarriorMom.com and www.AutismHealth.com
So heart breaking! My prayers go out to her and her family. God Bless all that are standing up to Big Pharma!
“Facts matter. Transparency matters. Protecting our children matters.” 💯
The very basic job of a parent is to protect their children, you get one chance to get it right. So many ways to go wrong…Stay focused, study up and fight hard! God bless.