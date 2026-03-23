As we move into 2026, something powerful is happening in the autism community.

For too long, families have been left navigating a fragmented system. Searching for answers. Trying to connect the dots between symptoms, treatments, and underlying health conditions. Many have felt dismissed, unsupported, and alone.

But that is beginning to change.

At Autism Health Inc., we are stepping into a new era. One defined by collaboration, innovation, and a commitment to exploring the root causes and underlying health conditions associated with autism. This is not about waiting for answers. This is about actively building them. See full Press Release HERE

A Groundbreaking Collaboration With Cellular Performance Institute

We are proud to announce a major collaboration between Autism Health and Cellular Performance Institute, alongside Ed Clay, who is helping lead and fund one of the most exciting initiatives we have seen in years.

Together, we are supporting a clinical trial focused on Mesenchymal Stem Cell therapy derived from cord blood tissue for children with autism, launching this spring.

This research will explore how these cells may support immune modulation, reduce inflammation, and improve communication between systems in the body. These are all key areas that many children on the spectrum struggle with.

This is not just another conversation. This is action.

And what makes this even more meaningful is that these findings and next steps will be shared publicly at the upcoming Autism Health Summit, giving families direct access to emerging science and real-time updates.

Advancing Brain Health With Dr. Goodenowe Enterprises

Another powerful collaboration we are deeply honored to be part of is with Dr. Dayan Goodenowe and Dr. Goodenowe Enterprises.

Their work in plasmalogen science is opening new doors in understanding brain function, neuroinflammation, and cellular health. Through their support, over 200 families impacted by autism have already been part of initiatives exploring the benefits of plasmalogen supplementation.

These are not just studies. These are families experiencing real changes, real progress, and new possibilities.

This partnership represents what happens when science meets compassion and when research is driven by a true desire to help families.

Why This Matters Right Now

Autism continues to rise at an alarming rate, with current estimates suggesting it affects approximately 1 in 31 children in the United States.

Families are not just dealing with a diagnosis. They are navigating complex medical, neurological, and environmental challenges that impact daily life.

What we are seeing now is a shift.

A shift toward exploring underlying biological factors

A shift toward integrative and multidisciplinary approaches

A shift toward listening to parents and lived experience

And most importantly… a shift toward solutions.

The Autism Health Summit 2026

This movement will come together in one place.

The Autism Health Summit will take place April 24-26, 2026, at the Legacy Center Resort and Spa in San Diego, California.

This is more than a conference. It is a gathering of parents, practitioners, researchers, and advocates who are committed to changing the future of autism.

This year’s summit will feature leading voices in science, medicine, and advocacy, including experts in gut health, neurodevelopment, environmental medicine, and regenerative therapies.

Topics will include

Stem cell therapy

Gut microbiome research

Neuroinflammation

Environmental triggers

Integrative treatment approaches

And most importantly, real conversations that families have been waiting to hear.

A Mission Rooted in Families

At the heart of everything we do is one simple truth.

This is about families.

Autism Health was built to provide education, resources, and hope to those navigating one of the most challenging journeys a parent can face. Through our programs, events, and partnerships, we are working to bridge the gap between research and real-life application.

We are not here to replace the medical system. We are here to expand the conversation, explore new possibilities, and empower families with knowledge.

Looking Ahead

The work we are doing today is just the beginning.

With continued collaboration, research, and community support, we believe the future of autism care will look very different than it does today.

More answers

More options

More support

More hope

And that is exactly what every family deserves.

A Personal Note from Warrior Mom

As a mother, I understand what it feels like to search for answers and feel like you are running out of options.

That is why I do this work.

That is why Autism Health exists.

And that is why we will continue to push forward, ask questions, and create opportunities for families who deserve so much more.

We are just getting started and I am greatful for everyone’s support!

With gratitude,

Tracy Slepcevic

Founder, Autism Health Inc. & Autism Health Summit

Bestselling Author of Warrior Mom: A Mother’s Journey In Healing Her Son with Autism

www.AutismHealth.com | www.AHSconference.com | www.WarriorMom.com