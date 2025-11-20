Warrior Mom

Discussion about this post

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
3d

What changed? McCullough Foundation Report on Determinants of Autism published (10/27/25) three weeks before CDC capitulation (11/19/25). Years of advocacy rose awareness but it was clinical investigation and scholarship that forced CDC reckoning. https://mcculloughfnd.org/

2 replies
Jane Wills
2d

This is remarkable. We should never underestimate how important language can be ... it allows people to see things differently. The reverberations are already travelling to the rest of the world.

1 reply
