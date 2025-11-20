As I write this article, it brings tears to my eyes. For years now, parents like me—warrior moms and warrior dads, people walking the hard path of raising a child diagnosed with autism—have been accused of being “anti-vaxxers,” conspiracy theorists, alarmists, and liars. We’ve felt the sting of being dismissed, told our voices didn’t count, and that our lived experience was invalid because we asked uncomfortable questions.

Today, I write this with a mixture of relief, vindication, hope—and also caution. Because on its face, this is a breakthrough. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated the messaging on its website regarding vaccines and autism. Their page on “Vaccines and Autism” now states that the claim “vaccines do not cause autism” is not an evidence-based claim because studies have not ruled out the possibility that infant vaccines cause autism. KFF Health News+2Bloomberg+2

Here are the issues, the stakes, and what this means for us…

The decades-long fight

My own journey as a “Warrior Mom” began when my son, Noah, opened my eyes to a whole new world of healthcare, questioning, advocacy, and hope. I learned how the system works—how research is conducted, how parents are silenced, and how narratives are shaped. Many of us have asked: Why did our children seem to regress after vaccine timelines? Why did we see clear changes? Why were we told to accept that vaccines are safe for everyone, with no exceptions or caveats?

Over the years, I have witnessed parents being shamed for asking questions. We were told “Vaccines don’t cause autism” and expected to fold that statement in without scrutiny. We were dismissed as fringe. But the children, our children, the evidence of their suffering, and the gaps in research and policy were very real.

When the CDC’s website once steadfastly claimed that “studies have shown no link between vaccination and autism spectrum disorder,” that claim became a barrier to our voices, our stories, and our need for transparency and investigation. Likewise, we saw regulatory inertia, research blind spots, and a culture of “don’t rock the boat” in public health.

What changed — and why it matters

The CDC page now includes language that acknowledges: - the statement “vaccines do not cause autism” is not supported by definitive evidence because the studies have not ruled out the possibility. CDC — Autism and Vaccines

That matters for us in many ways:

It means the “official” message is shifting — even if subtly — away from total dismissal and toward open questioning.

It means our stories—parents who suspected a connection, children whose lives changed—may start to be taken with more seriousness.

It means the Health & Freedom Movement gets a pebble in the dam: for years the dam was strong, telling us vaccines = safe = no link. Now that dam shows a crack.

It means the door opens to ask for better research, to demand investigations, and to remove the stigma of being called a “conspiracy theorist” simply for seeking answers.

The caution we must hold

But let’s be clear: this is not a vindication in the absolute sense. The message has changed, but the page retains the header “Vaccines do not cause autism” (with an asterisk) because of an agreement with a Senate committee chair. KFF Health News+1

Also, this update has been widely criticized in the scientific press.

So what do we do? We hold both: the hope of transparency, and the guard of critical inquiry. We cannot rest until research is funded, until families are listened to, until system changes happen, and until every parent is allowed to ask questions without being labeled.

What this means for autism parents and advocates

Our stories matter. When we told the doctors, when we said “something changed after this shot,” when we questioned the timeline—those experiences are now less likely to be brushed aside.

We can ask for deeper research. We can demand that funding go to studies that look at vaccines, timing, combinations, immune responses, genetic vulnerabilities, environmental exposures—all the variables that matter.

We can reclaim our dignity. Being called anti‐vaxxers, being shamed, being told we were harming the cause of public health—this is now reframed. We were simply trying to protect our children and seek the truth.

We can build bridges. While many of us are critical of the one-size-fits-all mentality, we also care deeply about children suffering from autism, about families who feel isolated, and about solutions. This shift opens the possibility for more respectful conversation and less demonization.

A call to action

If you are a parent of a child with autism, keep documenting. Keep asking the questions. Advocate for full disclosure. Reach out. Join forces with others who are hearing you.

If you are in the autism community, this moment is your moment. Use it to demand research transparency, funding, and policy change.

If you are in the health-freedom movement, this is a strategic win, but we must aim for the full victory of truth, not stop at symbolic changes.

If you are a supporter, stand with the parents, the children, and the activists who have been dismissed for too long. Encourage them. Amplify their voices and allow then to be heard.

My pledge — as the Warrior Mom

My son Noah is my greatest achievement. He taught me purpose. He taught me that nothing is more important than honoring his voice, his experience, his journey.

Today I pledge to keep walking this path — for him, for all children on the spectrum, for all parents who have been told they don’t matter. I pledge to stay vigilant. I pledge to shine light where there is darkness. I pledge to move forward with grace, with fire, with love.

Thank you for being part of this movement. Because when parents stand up, when we speak truth, when we refuse to be silenced—change begins.

With love, purpose, and unwavering strength,

Tracy Slepcevic

Bestselling Author of Warrior Mom: A Mother’s Journey In Healing Her Son with Autism

Founder & President, Autism Health Inc.

www.AutismHealth.com | www.WarriorMom.com | www.AHSconference.com