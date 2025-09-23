Yesterday, history was made. President Donald Trump and Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. held a powerful press conference on autism that many of us parents have been waiting for—finally, the truth about the causes and treatments of autism is being discussed openly. For decades, parents have been ridiculed, dismissed, and silenced when we spoke about our children’s vaccine injuries, biomedical issues, or the dangers of commonly used medications. Yesterday, the walls started to crumble.

Key Talking Points from the Press Conference

1. The dangers of acetaminophen (Tylenol and more).

Trump and Kennedy highlighted new research confirming what many of us have been saying for years: acetaminophen is not safe. Acetaminophen can open up the blood-brain barrier, making it easier for toxins to penetrate the brain and disrupt neurodevelopment. It’s not just in Tylenol—look at your labels. Acetaminophen is hiding in Advil, Aleve, NyQuil, DayQuil, and countless other over-the-counter medications. I’ve written extensively on this subject—please take a moment to read my article: Why Tylenol (Acetaminophen) is Problematic.

2. Leucovorin as a therapeutic option.

For many children with autism, folate pathway disruptions and mitochondrial dysfunction are part of the puzzle. Leucovorin, a form of folinic acid, has shown significant benefit in supporting language development and behavior in children on the spectrum. This is an important breakthrough that validates biomedical approaches parents have been pursuing for decades. You can read more about the science and applications here: Leucovorin Calcium and Autism.

3. The link between vaccines and autism.

Kennedy was bold in stating what so many of us already know: vaccines can and do cause autism in susceptible children. This truth has been denied and buried by pharmaceutical interests for far too long. But yesterday, it was spoken at the highest levels of government. I’ve documented the evidence and the personal experiences of countless families in my article: The Link Between Vaccines and Autism.

My Clarification Video

After the press conference, many people reached out with questions. To help bring clarity, I recorded a video breaking down the main points made by President Trump, Secretary Kennedy, and the experts. My goal was to make sure parents understand exactly what this means for our community: acknowledgment, validation, and a path forward for real solutions.

Acetaminophen: Not safe for our kids. It disrupts brain protection and allows toxins to flood in.

Leucovorin: A hopeful option that is already helping many children.

Vaccines: The elephant in the room finally acknowledged.

Parents—you are not crazy. You are not alone. You are being heard.

Gratitude

I want to extend a heartfelt thank you to President Trump for having the courage to take this issue on, and especially to Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. for being the warrior that he is. Kennedy has stood by parents like me for years, when it wasn’t popular and when it cost him dearly. He is a hero to so many of us who have been mocked, criticized, and silenced for telling the truth about our children’s vaccine injuries.

September 22, 2025, will go down as a historic day to remember. It was a BIG win for those of us who have been fighting this fight for so many years. The tide is turning. We are winning the war—and never forget—God always wins.

Written by Tracy Slepcevic, Bestselling Author of Warrior Mom, President & Founder of Autism Health, and the Autism Health Summit.

www.WarriorMom.com - www.AutismHealth.com - www.AHSconference.com