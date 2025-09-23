Warrior Mom

Warrior Mom

sifubernie
4d

Looks like smoke screen to me. The real culprit are the vaccines. All of them.

Lisa Reese
3d

A 25 year study of 2.5 million mothers debunked this, among other [conspiracy theories] related to the increase in autism diagnosis, as well as causation. I’m not sure what leads a person away from science, research and undeniable facts and evidence, but I do know it makes our society much more vulnerable. From the days of snake oil salesmen, to pseudoscience, that’s commingled with unsubstantiated claims, a minority of our population has rejected facts. Whether it’s ignorance, stupidity, mistrust, paranoia, low analytical thinking, narcissistic tendencies or manipulative behavior and antagonism. Whatever the cause[s], it’s undeniably dangerous.

The fact that this alleged groundbreaking news was delivered by individuals with no medical or scientific education or experience. It was not supported by any peer reviewed research,. It was immediately disputed by every recognized medical association, horrified practitioners, scientists, autistic individuals and their families around the globe. Finally, this is coming from a man who can’t pronounce the word acetaminophen, has absolutely no clue what he’s talking about, but has a “feeling “. That’s the real kicker.

I’m relieved so few are reading your opinions on the subject. I’ll be sure to advise the 1,000’s of people I network with on autism boards and associations , pediatric health forums, business platforms, social media and any other sites I frequent, to steer clear. I want your circle and sphere of influence to be microscopically small.

