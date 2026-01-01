As we step into a new year, I feel a deep mix of urgency and inspiration. Families continue to fight every day for answers, support, and genuine solutions for their children. At the same time, doors are opening. Collaborations are forming. Research that once felt out of reach is finally taking shape.

In this New Year message, I want to share where Autism Health is headed in 2026, the partnerships we are building, and the hopeful direction of autism research from my perspective as a mother, practitioner, and the founder of Autism Health Inc.

Our Collaboration with Dr. Goodenowe Enterprises

Supporting Families on the Autism Journey

Autism Health is honored to collaborate with Dr. Dayan Goodenowe and his team at Dr. Goodenowe Enterprises. Their work with plasmalogens and brain health has helped many families better understand the role of cell membrane health, myelin integrity, and neuroprotection.

Through our partnership, we are building support programs for families impacted by autism that focus on three key areas:

Education for parents , so they understand what plasmalogens are, how they relate to brain structure and function, and why lipid balance matters for the nervous system… use promo code AutismHealth25 for 25% off

Practical support for families through targeted supplement strategies that are guided by emerging science, along with lifestyle and nutrition recommendations

Community and follow-up, so parents are not left alone with information but feel accompanied, heard, and empowered

This collaboration is not about a magic pill. It is about making the best use of emerging research, giving families tools, and placing that knowledge inside a compassionate, human-centered framework.

For more information, click HERE to read the press release for this program.

Our Collaboration With CelWel

Supporting Families Through Safe, Herbal Inflammation Relief

Autism Health is also proud to partner with CelWel, a company that has developed a safe and gentle herbal supplement designed to help support healthy inflammatory responses in the body.

Many children with autism struggle with chronic inflammation, which can affect behavior, focus, sleep, immune function, and overall well-being. CelWel offers a plant-based formula that is non-toxic, easy to take, and has shown promising improvements in individuals who experience ongoing inflammatory symptoms.

We are currently enrolling families in our independent study on the benefits of CelWel for inflammation in children on the autism spectrum. Parents can learn more about CelWel at this link: https://celwel.com/pages/guest-home and can sign up for our free study here: https://autismhealth.com/celwel/. Our goal is to gather real-world data from families and better understand how this gentle, herbal approach may support children who need safer alternatives to conventional anti-inflammatory medications.

If you have a child between the ages of 3 and 20, you are eligible to enroll in this free study and receive a complimentary box of CelWel. Upon completing the study requirements, you will receive a second box at no cost. Space is limited to twenty participants, so we encourage families to sign up as soon as possible.

Gut Brain Protocols

Healing From the Inside Out

So many of our children live with gut issues, immune activation, and chronic inflammation. For that reason, gut-brain protocols remain at the heart of what we support and teach.

A gut-brain approach often includes:

Cleaning up the diet to focus on whole foods and eliminating common inflammatory triggers such as gluten, conventional dairy, refined sugar, and ultra-processed foods

Supporting digestion and absorption through enzymes, probiotics, prebiotic fibers, and sometimes targeted antimicrobials or binders when appropriate guidance is available

Reducing the inflammatory load in the gut so that the brain is not constantly bathed in inflammatory signals

Supporting the vagus nerve and nervous system regulation through breath, movement, sleep support, and therapies that calm and organize the brain

Gut work is rarely quick, but it is powerful. When we support the gut, we often see changes in mood, behavior, sleep, focus, and overall stability. For many families, this is the foundation that makes additional therapies much more effective.

Click HERE to learn more about addressing gut issues and treating the underlying conditions associated with autism and other neurological disorders.

Supplement Protocols and Treatment Approaches for Children on the Spectrum

Every child is unique. There is NO one-size-fits-all protocol for autism. That said, there are patterns we see again and again in clinical practice and research.

Thoughtful supplement protocols often focus on

Foundational nutrients such as high-quality omega-3s, minerals, and vitamins that support mitochondria, detoxification, and nervous system function

Antioxidant support for oxidative stress, which is frequently present in autism and related neurological conditions

Targeted brain and membrane support, including plasmalogens and other lipids, when appropriate

Gentle detox support when there is a history of environmental or heavy metal exposure, always guided by a qualified practitioner

Treatment plans may also include therapies such as occupational therapy, speech therapy, movement-based approaches, neurofeedback, and other modalities that help organize the brain and body. The key is integration. When nutrition, supplements, lifestyle, and therapies work together, the potential for progress grows.

Nothing in this article is meant as medical advice. Families should always consult with their trusted health care providers before starting or changing any protocol. Our role at Autism Health is to educate, connect, and support families so they can make informed decisions that honor their child.

AIC Therapy for Neurological Support

Another promising addition to supplement protocols is AIC Therapy, which utilizes Anti-Orbital Ionic Calcium (AIC) to support neurological stability and cellular communication. Individuals with autism and related neurological conditions often struggle with disrupted signaling, chronic inflammation, and impaired calcium channel regulation.

AIC Therapy may help promote healthier nerve function, support mitochondrial activity, and improve overall cellular balance. Families who are interested in learning more or exploring whether AIC Therapy may be appropriate for their child can visit aictherapy.com or email me directly at tracy@purhealth.com for guidance on ordering and proper use.

Collaboration With Cellular Performance Institute (CPI) and Ed Clay

Upcoming Mesenchymal Stem Cell Clinical Trial, sponsored by CPI

In 2026, Autism Health is excited to deepen our collaboration with Cellular Performance Institute and Ed Clay. Together, we are preparing for a clinical trial for children with autism using Mesenchymal Stem Cells derived from cord blood tissue, scheduled to begin this spring.

Mesenchymal Stem Cells are being studied around the world for their potential to

Modulate immune system activity

Reduce inflammation

Support tissue repair

Influence signaling pathways that may affect brain function

Our goal with this clinical trial is to help contribute to the scientific understanding of how these cells may or may not benefit children on the spectrum, and to do so in a way that is ethical, transparent, and family-centered.

The trial will focus on safety, tolerability, and meaningful outcomes for children and families, such as changes in behavior, communication, sensory processing, speech, and quality of life. Families will receive clear information, informed consent will be a priority, and oversight will involve both clinical and ethical review.

We are deeply grateful to Cellular Performance Institute and Ed Clay for their commitment to funding and supporting this work for the autism community. For more information on CPI, go to www.cpistemcells.com.

Removing Environmental Hazards

Creating Safer Homes for Sensitive Brains

Our children are often canaries in the coal mine. They are more sensitive to chemicals, pollutants, and toxins in their environment. For that reason, another major focus in 2026 is education around reducing environmental hazards in the home.

Key concerns include:

Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs)

These chemicals can off-gas from paints, new furniture, synthetic carpets, cleaning products, candles, air fresheners, and personal care items. VOCs can irritate the respiratory system, burden detox pathways, and affect brain function in sensitive individuals.

Families can start by:

Choosing low-VOC or no-VOC paints, carpet, finishes, and personal care products

Avoiding synthetic fragrances in candles, sprays, laundry products, and personal care products

Using simple, non-toxic cleaning products such as vinegar and castile soap

Opening windows for fresh air when possible and using air filtration if feasible

Mold and Water Damage

Mold exposure can be a major trigger for neurological symptoms, behavioral changes, fatigue, headaches, and immune dysregulation. Many families have discovered that unresolved water damage was a hidden driver of their child's symptoms.

Practical steps include

Regularly checking for leaks under sinks, around windows, and in bathrooms

Addressing roof or plumbing issues promptly

Using a dehumidifier in damp climates or spaces

Considering professional evaluation if there is a musty smell, visible mold, or persistent health issues with no clear explanation

By reducing chemical and mold exposure, we lighten the load on our children's bodies. This is not about perfection. It is about creating safer, calmer environments where healing is more possible.

The Importance of Eating Organic and Reducing Pesticide and Processed Food Exposure

For individuals with neurological disorders, the quality of food matters greatly. Organic foods help reduce exposure to pesticides and herbicides that can burden the liver, disrupt hormones, inflame the gut, and interfere with healthy brain function. Many children on the autism spectrum already struggle with detoxification challenges, so even small amounts of chemical exposure can affect behavior, mood, and overall stability.

It is also important to remove processed foods as much as possible. Processed foods often contain artificial dyes, preservatives, additives, and genetically modified ingredients that can trigger inflammation, irritability, and digestive issues. These chemicals place additional stress on the nervous system and can worsen neurological symptoms.

Choosing organic whole foods and minimizing processed items creates a cleaner internal environment for healing. Families do not need to be perfect. Simple choices like prioritizing organic versions of heavily sprayed crops, washing produce well, avoiding artificial ingredients, and preparing more meals at home can make a meaningful difference.

Reducing toxins and processed chemicals in the diet gives the body a better chance to regulate, calm, and thrive.

Parasites and Their Impact on Brain and Body Function

Parasites are far more common than most people realize, and children with compromised immunity, gut dysfunction, or chronic inflammation can be especially vulnerable. Parasites do not only affect the digestive system. They can influence the immune system, nutrient absorption, detoxification pathways, and even neurological function. When the body is burdened with parasites, we often see symptoms such as irritability, seizures, behavioral changes, sleep disturbances, digestive discomfort, mood swings, teeth grinding, food cravings, and periods of unexplained regression.

One of the most overlooked connections in integrative health is the link between parasites and neurological symptoms. Parasites can release toxic byproducts that place a heavy load on the liver and immune system. When detoxification pathways are overwhelmed, these compounds can circulate throughout the body and potentially affect brain function, contributing to inflammation, irritability, and sensory dysregulation. Children who already struggle with gut permeability may be even more sensitive to these effects.

For these reasons, many practitioners recommend performing a gentle parasite cleanse at least once a year as part of routine health maintenance. A thoughtful cleansing protocol can help support the body's natural detoxification processes, reduce inflammatory load, and restore balance to the microbiome. It is important to choose safe, botanically based products and to follow a structured plan that supports drainage, hydration, and elimination. Cleansing is not about quick fixes. It is about creating a healthier internal environment so the immune system and nervous system can function more effectively.

Families should always consult with a qualified health practitioner before starting any parasite cleanse, especially for children, to ensure proper dosing and safety. When done correctly, a yearly cleanse can be a powerful part of supporting long-term wellness, stability, and cognitive clarity for individuals on the autism spectrum.

What Autism Health Is Focusing On in 2026

This year, Autism Health Inc. will concentrate on several key initiatives to support families, advance research, and build community.

Monthly Education Webinars and Autism Support Groups

We will continue to host regular online education sessions and support groups where families can learn, ask questions, and connect with others who truly understand their journey.

Autism Health Summit

Our flagship event, the Autism Health Summit, will be held at the Legacy Center Resort and Spa in San Diego, CA, from April 24-26, 2026. This gathering brings together leading experts, practitioners, researchers, and families for three days of education, connection, and inspiring conversation.

Independent Research Studies

Autism Health will continue to support and help coordinate independent research, including work related to plasmalogens, stem cells, and integrative protocols that address gut health, neuroinflammation, and environmental factors.

Autism Walk 2026

In August, we will host our Autism Walk 2026. The location will be announced soon. This event is about raising awareness, building community, and walking together in honor of every child and adult on the spectrum.

Hearts and Vines Fundraiser… coming soon!

On February 21st in San Marcos, CA, we will host the Hearts and Vines Fundraiser, an evening of connection, storytelling, and support for Autism Health programs and research. Speakers will include Dr. Brian Hooker and Dr. Sabine Hazan.

Cinco De Mayo Fundraiser

On May 5th in Newport Beach, CA, we will gather for a special Cinco De Mayo Fundraiser to celebrate community and raise vital funds to support families and advance our mission.

Fundraising Gala at Trump National Golf Club in January 2027

Looking ahead, we invite you to save the date for a special Fundraising Gala in Jupiter, Florida, at Trump National Golf Club on January 30, 2027. This event will help sustain and expand the work of Autism Health in the years to come. Tickets will go on sale in September 2026.

A Heartfelt Note for the New Year

To every parent, grandparent, practitioner, donor, and friend who walks this path with us, I want to say this from my heart…

You are not alone.

Your fight matters.

Your child is worth every prayer, every sleepless night, every sacrifice.

When I look back on my son's journey, I see the hand of God and the strength that rose up inside me when I felt I had nothing left. That journey is the reason Autism Health exists. It is the reason I continue to write, speak, and build. It is the reason we are stepping into 2026 with even more determination to serve you.

Autism Health Inc. is a nonprofit organization. Everything we do, from webinars and support groups to research collaborations, scholarships, and events, is made possible through the generosity of people who believe in this mission. If you feel compelled to give, please know that your donation is not just a number. It becomes education for a parent, a lifeline for a family, and fuel for research that can change lives. For more information and how to donate, click HERE.

Together, we can build a future where families are informed, supported, and empowered. A future where our children are seen, valued, and given every opportunity to heal and thrive.

With gratitude and unwavering commitment,

Tracy Slepcevic

President and Founder, Autism Health Inc

Bestselling Author of Warrior Mom: A Mother’s Journey In Healing Her Son with Autism

www.AutismHealth.com | www.WarriorMom.com | www.AHSconference.com

Medical Disclaimer:

The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only. It is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any medical condition. Always consult with a qualified healthcare professional before starting or changing any treatment, supplement, or wellness protocol, especially for children or individuals with underlying health concerns.