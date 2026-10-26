Warrior Mom

Warrior Mom

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NJ Election Advisor
9h

When will parents start protecting their children from Big Pharma predators and their acolytes?

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annapolis73's avatar
annapolis73
9h

We sued Phrma in 2002 to force exactly this. Instead we were railroaded. Congress was complicit. People with nothing to hide do not behave that way. It's disgraceful.

I have always accepted there can be more than a single etiology for the variety of diagnoses whcih combine with the autism "umbrella". It is not a "spectrum." Language aimed at muddying the water is not "science." It is propaganda. "Injury" is just that. Symptoms may vary from either injury or disease.

I have never been "anti-vaccine" but I am constantly labeled that way. I am never "anti-science." To the contrary. Science is never settled. Ask Einstein.

Assuredly I am definitely PRO due process. Something denied to my family for 25 years.

The "law" is how man attempts to define the moral principles of the universe that man inhabits.

"Sunlight is the best disenfectant."

https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/senate-bill/3853

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