New CDC research reveals a 42% increase in autism diagnoses in just four years. As the numbers continue to rise, America’s families are left asking why and what we are going to do about it. Source

Last week the CDC released numbers that should have stopped this country in its tracks.

One in five American children ages 3 to 17 now has a developmental disability diagnosis. In 2019 to 2020, it was 16.7%. By 2023 to 2024, it was 20.5%. That is a 22% jump in about four years.

Look at the individual conditions and it gets worse. Autism rose 42%, from 3.1% to 4.5% of children. ADHD rose 26%. Learning disabilities and other developmental delays each rose about 16%. And among our youngest children, ages 3 to 5, autism more than doubled. It went up 120%.

Let that sink in. In the age group where diagnoses are newest, where the children were born most recently, autism more than doubled in four years.

“Better detection” is not an answer!

The study, published in Pediatrics by researchers at the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics, offers the explanation we always hear. The increases “could be related to earlier detection and awareness.” Source

Read the paper and you’ll find the authors say plainly that their study was not designed to determine why the increase occurred. They didn’t test the awareness theory. They pointed to it. Shocker!!!!

I have been in this community for more than 18 years. I have heard “we’re just better at diagnosing it” for every one of those years. At some point a hypothesis that is never tested stops being science and becomes a way to avoid asking harder questions.

Here is something in the CDC’s own data that deserves an answer. Intellectual disability did not significantly change over this period. If the whole story were more screening, more awareness and more doctors looking, why would that lift autism by 42% and leave intellectual disability flat?

We didn’t just get better at detecting. Parents who lived through regression know what they saw.

The question no one in charge wants to fund

Our children today are exposed to more than any generation before them: more chemicals in food and water, more pharmaceuticals, more environmental toxins, and a childhood vaccine schedule that has expanded dramatically over the past several decades and is among the most extensive in the developed world.

As a mother whose son regressed, I believe we cannot rule out the cumulative vaccine schedule as a contributing factor in this epidemic. Thousands of parents have watched their children change after a round of shots. Those families deserve more than a dismissal.

What I am asking for is simple, and it should not be controversial. Study it properly. Compare fully vaccinated children with unvaccinated children in a large, independent study, run by researchers with no financial ties to vaccine manufacturers, with the data open for anyone to check. If the schedule is as safe as we are told, that study will show it. If it isn’t, our children deserve to know.

The refusal to do that study, year after year, while the numbers keep climbing, is the real scandal.

What needs to happen now

Stop calling it awareness without proving it. If federal agencies believe better detection explains this rise, show us the data that separates true increase from improved counting. Fund real root-cause research. Environmental exposures, toxicants, the gut and immune system, and the full cumulative vaccine schedule all need to be on the table. Make the data independent and transparent. Families need research they can trust, from people with no stake in the outcome. Fund services now. Whatever the cause, one in five children needs support today, and families in the middle-income gap are falling through the cracks.

One in five is not a statistic we should get used to. It is a generation of children, and it is a warning. I will keep pressing for answers, and I hope you will stand with me.

Join Us in Advancing Autism Health

Through Autism Health Inc., we are committed to advancing research, providing education, supporting families, and bringing together professionals who are working to improve the health and quality of life of individuals with autism and related neurological conditions.

I invite parents, clinicians, researchers, advocates, and policymakers to become part of this important conversation.

Visit www.autismhealth.com to learn more about our programs, educational webinars, family support initiatives, and the Autism Health Summit.

Together, we can turn awareness into meaningful action.

In Gratitude,

Tracy Slepcevic

Founder of Autism Health and the Autism Health Summit

Board Certified Integrative Health Practitioner

Bestselling Author of Warrior Mom: A Mother’s Journey In Healing Her Son with Autism

Member of the Interagency Autism Coordinating Committee (IACC)

www.AutismHealth.com | www.WarriorMom.com | www.AHSconference.com

Disclaimer: This article reflects my personal views and advocacy as a parent and is not medical advice. Please consult a qualified healthcare provider before making medical decisions for your child. Views expressed are my own and do not represent the official position of the IACC or HHS.